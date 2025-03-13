  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Why is a failed drug test an NC, not a DQ?

Always wondered this. In any other sport that is drug tested with any sort of seriousness, like Olympic sports or cycling, if you fail a drug test pre or post competition, you are disqualified, your win is taken away and someone else is awarded the win. This can even happen years later if they re-test a sample with new technology. But in the UFC, if one fighter fails their test, the other does not win via DQ, instead it's considered an NC, a no-contest as if the fight never happened. Except the fight did happen and one of the fighters cheated in one of the worst ways you can possibly cheat. In any other sport that is a disqualification but in the UFC they just pretend nothing happened. Thoughts?
 
When they took away Armstrong's Tour titles, no one was awarded the titles, no one was moved up in standings.

Of course, that was because everyone else who stood on the podium those years got popped at one time or another, so maybe that's not a great example.

I think the potential for someone fighting like crap, getting thrashed in the cage, and then getting a "W" if a Diaz brother smoked some weed that week or if it actually is an accidentally tainted supplement, or something that isn't legal, but isn't really a PED doesn't seem right. Instead of having it be too subjective, they figured "NC" was probably the easiest way to be fair for all of the endless list of potential possibilities.
 
The Olympics is a tournament style setup so it makes sense to promote the next in line. In the UFC it would just affect the arbitrary ranking so who knows if 6 months from now someone tests positive for a fight on the previous card how it could have changed potential future matchups. Its not as linear as the Olympics.

Imagine if the loser suddenly gets a win from a DQ a couple months later and then gets a title fight from a fight they originally lost. That's wildly different than a NC and it not impacting the standing.
 
Captain Herb said:
Maybe NC just stands for Not Clean.

Also Jon Jones would be a .500 fighter it becomes DQ, and we can't have that for the UFC GOAT
 
There are no failed drug tests with the new UFC "testing."
 
GrantB13 said:
I don't know, I mean they have rules for a reason right? Everyone knows the rules so if you get caught it's not really a surprise. The pre and post fight tests come out within a week or so after the fight so I don't see it really affecting any matchmaking. Brock beat Hunt half to death but he was radioactively positive for steroids. I would have no problem giving Hunt the win because of that.
 
