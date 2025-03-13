Why is a failed drug test an NC, not a DQ?

When they took away Armstrong's Tour titles, no one was awarded the titles, no one was moved up in standings.



Of course, that was because everyone else who stood on the podium those years got popped at one time or another, so maybe that's not a great example.



I think the potential for someone fighting like crap, getting thrashed in the cage, and then getting a "W" if a Diaz brother smoked some weed that week or if it actually is an accidentally tainted supplement, or something that isn't legal, but isn't really a PED doesn't seem right. Instead of having it be too subjective, they figured "NC" was probably the easiest way to be fair for all of the endless list of potential possibilities.