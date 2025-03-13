Why is a failed drug test an NC, not a DQ?

Captain Herb
@Silver
Aug 8, 2013
14,239
6,149
Always wondered this. In any other sport that is drug tested with any sort of seriousness, like Olympic sports or cycling, if you fail a drug test pre or post competition, you are disqualified, your win is taken away and someone else is awarded the win. This can even happen years later if they re-test a sample with new technology. But in the UFC, if one fighter fails their test, the other does not win via DQ, instead it's considered an NC, a no-contest as if the fight never happened. Except the fight did happen and one of the fighters cheated in one of the worst ways you can possibly cheat. In any other sport that is a disqualification but in the UFC they just pretend nothing happened. Thoughts?