Why in 2025 does it still take the UFC so long to update their fighter rankings page after a title change?

BennyOcean

BennyOcean

When a title fight happens on a Saturday, they should have the website pre-loaded so that all their web people have to do is push a button after the event is over to change the title holder. It's been 2 days and the page still says Topuria as champ. https://www.ufc.com/athletes

It doesn't make sense that the UFC would be so slack when it comes to updating rankings after a fight, or at least displaying the correct champions on their athletes list. Not sure who's running their website or why they're ignoring this but they should fix it pronto.
 
