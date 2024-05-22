Why I hate the alphabet sanctioning bodies (and you should too)

(or begin the process leading to Usyk being stripped of the IBF strap)

Usyk's Reign As Undisputed Champion To End Prematurely - Latest Boxing News Oleksandr Usyk's stint as undisputed heavyweight champion will likely end within the next two weeks, and his IBF title will be stripped or vacated. Usyk

TL/DR - boxing politics suckSo for the first time in roughly a quarter of a century we have a unified undisputed HW champion.And within the next two weeks it is expected that the IBF will strip Usykfor honoring his contract to give Fury a rematch, which is tentatively set for October.Everyone knew that this was going to be a 2 fight deal. This isn't a surprise.Per the article the IBF plans to strip Usyk and make Hrgovic's next fight for the vacant strap.No disrespect to Hrgovic but that will be a tissue paper title as everyone knows that the real champ is Usyk and any title attained without beating him is not a true championship.Fuck these politics and whatever financially motivated reasoning behind this shit. No one wants there to be numerous champions in the same division. The entire point of a CHAMPION is THAT being champion signifies a SINGULAR victor who has attained a position as the best. "World champion" should mean best in the world not one of 3, 4, 6 or 8 belts in the same weight class... no super champion or junior champion, just a champion.In the days of Sugar Ray Robinson, Joe Louis, the champ was the champ.Now we have gotten to a point where it is much more likely that 2 fighters in the same division will both be undefeated champions and not face eachother, and when they finally get around to fighting to determine a true champ, one of their belts will be stripped 2 weeks later to make a new champ so another fight can get a belt slapped on it to add to the gate sales and squeeze a few extra bucks out of it./rant(And yes I know this is mostly common knowledge and I am not dropping ground breaking revelations here, I am just annoyed and venting.)