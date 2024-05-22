Why I hate the alphabet sanctioning bodies (and you should too)

jeff7b9
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2013
- Messages
- 25,520
- Reaction score
- 40,054
TL/DR - boxing politics suck
So for the first time in roughly a quarter of a century we have a unified undisputed HW champion.
And within the next two weeks it is expected that the IBF will strip Usyk (or begin the process leading to Usyk being stripped of the IBF strap) for honoring his contract to give Fury a rematch, which is tentatively set for October.
Everyone knew that this was going to be a 2 fight deal. This isn't a surprise.
Per the article the IBF plans to strip Usyk and make Hrgovic's next fight for the vacant strap.
No disrespect to Hrgovic but that will be a tissue paper title as everyone knows that the real champ is Usyk and any title attained without beating him is not a true championship.
Fuck these politics and whatever financially motivated reasoning behind this shit. No one wants there to be numerous champions in the same division. The entire point of a CHAMPION is THAT being champion signifies a SINGULAR victor who has attained a position as the best. "World champion" should mean best in the world not one of 3, 4, 6 or 8 belts in the same weight class... no super champion or junior champion, just a champion.
In the days of Sugar Ray Robinson, Joe Louis, the champ was the champ.
Now we have gotten to a point where it is much more likely that 2 fighters in the same division will both be undefeated champions and not face eachother, and when they finally get around to fighting to determine a true champ, one of their belts will be stripped 2 weeks later to make a new champ so another fight can get a belt slapped on it to add to the gate sales and squeeze a few extra bucks out of it.
/rant
(And yes I know this is mostly common knowledge and I am not dropping ground breaking revelations here, I am just annoyed and venting.)
So for the first time in roughly a quarter of a century we have a unified undisputed HW champion.
And within the next two weeks it is expected that the IBF will strip Usyk (or begin the process leading to Usyk being stripped of the IBF strap) for honoring his contract to give Fury a rematch, which is tentatively set for October.
Usyk's Reign As Undisputed Champion To End Prematurely - Latest Boxing News
Oleksandr Usyk's stint as undisputed heavyweight champion will likely end within the next two weeks, and his IBF title will be stripped or vacated. Usyk
www.boxing247.com
Everyone knew that this was going to be a 2 fight deal. This isn't a surprise.
Per the article the IBF plans to strip Usyk and make Hrgovic's next fight for the vacant strap.
No disrespect to Hrgovic but that will be a tissue paper title as everyone knows that the real champ is Usyk and any title attained without beating him is not a true championship.
Fuck these politics and whatever financially motivated reasoning behind this shit. No one wants there to be numerous champions in the same division. The entire point of a CHAMPION is THAT being champion signifies a SINGULAR victor who has attained a position as the best. "World champion" should mean best in the world not one of 3, 4, 6 or 8 belts in the same weight class... no super champion or junior champion, just a champion.
In the days of Sugar Ray Robinson, Joe Louis, the champ was the champ.
Now we have gotten to a point where it is much more likely that 2 fighters in the same division will both be undefeated champions and not face eachother, and when they finally get around to fighting to determine a true champ, one of their belts will be stripped 2 weeks later to make a new champ so another fight can get a belt slapped on it to add to the gate sales and squeeze a few extra bucks out of it.
/rant
(And yes I know this is mostly common knowledge and I am not dropping ground breaking revelations here, I am just annoyed and venting.)