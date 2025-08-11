There is so much that is being left out for the fight to be better promoted. It could generate so much more hype, if they had done this for Dricus vs Khamzat.



They did that for all of the big fights like Ilia vs Holloway or Volk vs Islam etc. Yet, they are keeping Dricus and Khamzat away from each other. Just put them face to face and have Brett Okimoto or someone moderate the trash talking.



I would love for Khamzat to do the mean look thing with Dricus and see what the reaction is. It would generate so much more hype for the fight and better PPVs



