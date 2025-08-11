  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Why have they not done this for Dricus vs Khamzat?

There is so much that is being left out for the fight to be better promoted. It could generate so much more hype, if they had done this for Dricus vs Khamzat.

They did that for all of the big fights like Ilia vs Holloway or Volk vs Islam etc. Yet, they are keeping Dricus and Khamzat away from each other. Just put them face to face and have Brett Okimoto or someone moderate the trash talking.

I would love for Khamzat to do the mean look thing with Dricus and see what the reaction is. It would generate so much more hype for the fight and better PPVs

 
They seriously need to do more face to face interviews. Sometimes they do them virtually and that's pretty much it.

I guess they wont do it because boxing does it a lot and Dana has a big ego so he wont UFC do it because of that.
 
They seriously need to do more face to face interviews. Sometimes they do them virtually and that's pretty much it.

I guess they wont do it because boxing does it a lot and Dana has a big ego so he wont UFC do it because of that.
Why? Khamzat's English isn't great. The best thing they can do is just go old school on it and show highlights of their fights.
 
Neither is a big draw, or known outside devoted MMA circles. Casuals don't care about them. Americans also hate Russians.
 
Why? Khamzat's English isn't great. The best thing they can do is just go old school on it and show highlights of their fights.
I honestly think it would still be good with Chimmy.

My post though was more about the fact that I want to see it much more for big fights like this overall, not just this specific fight.
 
