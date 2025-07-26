Why have older fighters done so well in recent years compared to past eras?

In the past if a fighter was pushing 40 or even 40 they were cooked ESPECIALLY in the lighter weight classes. Now we routinely see fighters late 30s, early 40s winning fights. Volk just broke the over 35yo curse for 125-155lbs fighters.



41yo Salikhov just KOd a tough and durable Leal who had never been stopped before in under a minute.



Minutes before we saw 39yo Davey beat a very good up and coming BW in Blackshear who was on a nice streak and had a 50/50 fight with Bautista and he did it over 15 minutes. 10 years ago a 39yo BW winning a UFC fight was unthinkable let alone over a fighter like Blackshear.



In the past we had some outliers like Hendo and Randy who were on TRT and Anderson also was great in later age but he got to UFC in his 30s. When we did see older fighters having success back then they were always in the heavier weights. We never saw 125-170lbs fighters pushing 40 winning fights like we have seen in recent years. Why is this?