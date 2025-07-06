Why Hasn’t the UFC Signed Losene Keita? Is It About Money, Opponents, or Something Else?

Tokoloko
Czech MMA on the rise!
@purple
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2020
- Messages
- 2,468
- Reaction score
- 2,505
Losene "Black Panther" Keita is arguably the most exciting lightweight and featherweight outside the UFC right now, trully "deadly finisher" with exciting fight style. He’s a double champ in OKTAGON, which recently won the Tipsport Gamechanger tournament (price money pyramid), and is undefeated in the cage (outside of an injury TKO). Yet, despite being on the UFC’s radar for years, he still hasn’t signed....Why?
In OKTAGON, the biggest stars reportedly earn €200,000–€300,000+ per fight, and Keita is definitely one of those stars. The promotion even offered Nate Diaz $1,000,000 for a single fight (short notice for the MW title), so big money clearly isn’t out of the question for top names. For Keita, €300k per fight is a reality, not just hype.
Quotes from Keita -
"Oktagon is not a small organization, they fill arenas with 20,000 people... I also get paid well, they treat me well and give me a lot of opportunities. I know when I go to the UFC I would start my career with $12,000 because I'm nobody there... So I figured I'd clean it up here at home first before trying to move somewhere else... That organization is still my dream, but I don't think I need it now." - 2022
"The UFC isn't going anywhere. Why should I leave home and look for luck elsewhere when I'm the main face of Oktagon?" - 2024
The real issue (atm), in my opinion, is that the UFC can’t find a ranked opponent willing to accept a fight with Keita. At the same time, the UFC isn’t going to pay Keita $300k to fight a fighter who’s on a standard 12/12k contract. + Keita himself isn’t interested in fighting unranked opponents. He made it clear recently that he wants a top-15 name for his debut, and isn’t willing to settle for less. + OKTAGON contract doesn't allow him to leave OKTAGON unless its "major" offer from UFC.
-
Losene Keita has publicly confirmed that he has declined UFC offer vs unranked opponents already four times, including a specific offer to fight Fares Ziam at UFC Paris.
Quotes from Keita-
"Normally, I would have made my UFC debut last year, even after my fight with Buchinger, but I decided to stay longer in Oktagon because of the money. I had a UFC offer to fight in Paris against Fares Ziam... Also, the UFC tried to contact me this year. Things are going good, you know?" - 2022
"I have turned down the UFC four times." - 2025
There were even rumors about a debut against Dustin Poirier, but Poirier reportedly only wanted “legacy” fight to finish his career and wasn’t interested in facing a newcomer.
- Exact Keita quote about this -
"We really talked about that fight. In the end, it didn’t happen because Poirier only wants to fight legends now, and a fight with me wouldn’t make sense for him. I understand him." - Slovak/Czech sports media -recently
So, you have a situation where:
Dude is that popular that he even have his own "fanclub" flying to support him from France + Belgium, circa 100+ people for every single event...
Hopefully UFC throws 200k+ offer on him and "sacrifice" one of their ranked fighters, because "we" need Keita in UFC cuz he will give us crazy show...
Whats your opinion ? Are ranked fighters refusing to accept fight offer vs Keita or is UFC "low balling" Keita with money
In OKTAGON, the biggest stars reportedly earn €200,000–€300,000+ per fight, and Keita is definitely one of those stars. The promotion even offered Nate Diaz $1,000,000 for a single fight (short notice for the MW title), so big money clearly isn’t out of the question for top names. For Keita, €300k per fight is a reality, not just hype.
Quotes from Keita -
"Oktagon is not a small organization, they fill arenas with 20,000 people... I also get paid well, they treat me well and give me a lot of opportunities. I know when I go to the UFC I would start my career with $12,000 because I'm nobody there... So I figured I'd clean it up here at home first before trying to move somewhere else... That organization is still my dream, but I don't think I need it now." - 2022
"The UFC isn't going anywhere. Why should I leave home and look for luck elsewhere when I'm the main face of Oktagon?" - 2024
The real issue (atm), in my opinion, is that the UFC can’t find a ranked opponent willing to accept a fight with Keita. At the same time, the UFC isn’t going to pay Keita $300k to fight a fighter who’s on a standard 12/12k contract. + Keita himself isn’t interested in fighting unranked opponents. He made it clear recently that he wants a top-15 name for his debut, and isn’t willing to settle for less. + OKTAGON contract doesn't allow him to leave OKTAGON unless its "major" offer from UFC.
-
Losene Keita has publicly confirmed that he has declined UFC offer vs unranked opponents already four times, including a specific offer to fight Fares Ziam at UFC Paris.
Quotes from Keita-
"Normally, I would have made my UFC debut last year, even after my fight with Buchinger, but I decided to stay longer in Oktagon because of the money. I had a UFC offer to fight in Paris against Fares Ziam... Also, the UFC tried to contact me this year. Things are going good, you know?" - 2022
"I have turned down the UFC four times." - 2025
There were even rumors about a debut against Dustin Poirier, but Poirier reportedly only wanted “legacy” fight to finish his career and wasn’t interested in facing a newcomer.
- Exact Keita quote about this -
"We really talked about that fight. In the end, it didn’t happen because Poirier only wants to fight legends now, and a fight with me wouldn’t make sense for him. I understand him." - Slovak/Czech sports media -recently
So, you have a situation where:
- Keita is getting paid superstar money and wants a ranked, high-profile opponent for his UFC debut.
- The UFC doesn’t want to overpay or risk a ranked guy against someone with no UFC name value, and they don’t want to offer Keita a big contract if he’s not fighting a top guy.
Dude is that popular that he even have his own "fanclub" flying to support him from France + Belgium, circa 100+ people for every single event...
Hopefully UFC throws 200k+ offer on him and "sacrifice" one of their ranked fighters, because "we" need Keita in UFC cuz he will give us crazy show...
Whats your opinion ? Are ranked fighters refusing to accept fight offer vs Keita or is UFC "low balling" Keita with money