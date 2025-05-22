Why has Dana become a such Jones cuck?

I agree with the theory that Jon has dirt on theory, Dana would be verbally destroying anyone else who did this and its not like Jon is a Conor level draw either. Sure, he has stopped with the verbal bj's in every interview, but who else would get away with ruining a division for this long?
 
Theyre in negotiations for a new broadcast partner and hundreds of millions of dollars and no one outside of Sherdog gives a fuck about this Aspen dude
Jon Jones is a legitimate MMA superstar that puts butts in seats and sells PPVs, having him on the roster as the current heavyweight champion is a great financial incentive for potential investors because you can dangle that fat juicy carrot of a Jon Jones title fight as the first huge PPV under the new contract and a great way to kick off a new billion dollar business partnership
Shit aint no puzzle
 
Jones must have serious dirt on Dana which is the reason Dana has not stripped him on the belt

Jones must have walked in on Dana doing some freak off diddy stuff with the Neik boys & other young boy influencers which would also explain on why Dana is always giving these young boys large amounts of money as well

Jones can proberly get away and do what he wants as long he never mention what Diddy White does
 
The only sensible reason is that Jones can somewhat draw and is the last "star" that they have. They are afraid of losing the chance of squeezing one decent payday out of him.

Other than that, Jones and Dana were at a diddy party is starting to look more believable day by day.
 
imagine having the most title wins
hardest resume
moving up beating guys who cuts from 265 lbs

now ask this that question in yourself again 🤡
 
Dana isn't a JJ cuck at all. Ppl saying JJ has some dirty on Dana is also one of the dumbest thing I've read in a while, which is repeated with no critical thinking at all. I mean, who has given more to the UFC — JJ, who is fighting since 2009 for the UFC, willing to fight after 30 fights in the UFC, putting it all on the line, plus his mental health — as he has suffered several concussions... Or Dana the pencil pusher who just wants to squeeze more of an already legendary fighter who fought the longest in the UFC, who has given up years of his brain healthy all while being underpaid when he is the most dominant UFC fighter ever? To say JJ has some dirty on Dana is to paint JJ as controlling Dana, when Dana is the one saying "please, you are the goat!! Fight one more for me and sacrifice even more of your physical health for me!! " ....
 
