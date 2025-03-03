Why Gervonta Davis took the knee......

thecoldbloodedone
From the footage I watched, it looked like he took a clean straight right to the body from Roach, and there was a second there where he was frozen before the pain or difficulty breathing really hit him.
Delayed affect.
Its common in fighting, experienced it myself and seen it happen many many times with body shots, that processing time to feel the affect, and see if you can pokerface it and either move away or tie up to recover.
I think he was just looking for some extra time to recover in peace rather than get on his bike, and unable to tie Roach up from where he was.
