  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Why Gervonta Davis took the knee......

thecoldbloodedone

thecoldbloodedone

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Apr 8, 2017
Messages
172
Reaction score
187
From the footage I watched, it looked like he took a clean straight right to the body from Roach, and there was a second there where he was frozen before the pain or difficulty breathing really hit him.
Delayed affect.
Its common in fighting, experienced it myself and seen it happen many many times with body shots, that processing time to feel the affect, and see if you can pokerface it and either move away or tie up to recover.

I think he was just looking for some extra time to recover in peace rather than get on his bike, and unable to tie Roach up from where he was.
 
Because he was hurt and it was absolute bullshit they didn't take a point.
 
It wasn't a delayed reaction due to a body shot it had to do with his eye. He was blinking like it was irritated just before he took a knee. Even tried to wipe it with his own glove. Regardless of what happened the reason doesn't even matter. Tank voluntarily took a knee and the ref initially started to count. According to the NYSAC's rules it's a knockdown. Tank taking a knee was voluntary, there was no foul involved, and legal punches are what led to it (delayed reaction or not).
 
Legendary said:
Because he was hurt and it was absolute bullshit they didn't take a point.
Click to expand...
The ref should've maintained the knockdown ruling and also deducted a point from Tank for receiving outside assistance from his corner in the middle of the fight. Technically, it's grounds for disqualification but realistically that was never an option.
 
Let's say it's not a knockdown, and the ref ruled it a slip, which is the only circumstance I can think of where a fighter goes down and ref doesn't rule it a knockdown, other than via cheating i.e. nut shot or something. In what circumstances is a fighter allowed to just walk to his corner in the middle of the round like that? That alone should've been a point deduction.

If it wasn't a knockdown and Davis can just walk away, Roach should've been allowed to keep on punching. If not that would obviously open Roach to getting penalized, so Davis should've had a point deducted.

It's an absolute bullshit call by the ref, who normally has done a great job in most fights.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,504
Messages
56,969,615
Members
175,485
Latest member
Dark Lord

Share this page

Back
Top