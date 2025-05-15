Why don't we tell people to "woman up"?

Fedorgasm
Let's say you have a son. You might give him lessons or advice on being a man. And when you catch him being whiny or making excuses you might tell him to "Man up"
But now say you have a daughter. What would be the equivalent? If she's misbehaving would you tell her to "woman up?"
I guess the closest thing would be telling her that she's being "unladylike"
But that seems so old fashioned. I can't remember the last time I've heard someone say that to their daughter.
