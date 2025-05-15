Why don't we tell people to "woman up"?

Let's say you have a son. You might give him lessons or advice on being a man. And when you catch him being whiny or making excuses you might tell him to "Man up"

But now say you have a daughter. What would be the equivalent? If she's misbehaving would you tell her to "woman up?"

I guess the closest thing would be telling her that she's being "unladylike"

But that seems so old fashioned. I can't remember the last time I've heard someone say that to their daughter.
 
I just like to tell people to grow up in general, regardless of gender.

Seems odd too that we call men who don't want to grow up, Peter Pans.... But the term female version, Wendy Darlings, is underutilized.
 
