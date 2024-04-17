Why don't they ever learn?

Ego. Or trying to hype up fight vs Pereira to surpass Jiri for title shot...



This will be once again very unlikeable take for majority of UFC fans but Jiri could have take "easy" path and most likely absorb Pereira's hype. He was beating Pereira until counter, but thats not major thing iam going to talk about... Major thing in my eyes was take down where Jiri passed to half guard where he controlled and then even landed few elbows on Pereira..

After that Jiri was dominating in standup. His coach atleast twice yelled on him to take Pereira down again when Jiri rocked Pereira... Pereira was in huge troubles. - Jiri will beat Pereira if he learns from fails he did... And Ankalaev definitely should learn from fails Jiri did if he wants to win vs Pereira.