Why don't they ever learn?

What a horrible game plan that would be, I hope it is just Bravado and not serious. I want to see someone going for a grappling heavy game plan that would be the ultimate test.
 
That's what Jan said before his fight too. That he wanted to test his striking. Then he immediately went for the takedown in the 1st round and tried to get it done that way.
 
Ankalaev is an idiot. He couldnt even beat Jan in a stand up.

this is why fighters like GSP were great. They didnt let their ego and a macho attitude dictate how hey were going to fight. He would capitalize on opponents weaknesses .



Anyone outside of Izzy who *wants* to stand and trade with poaten is a complete moron. Its different if your forced to trade blows with him if he keeps stuffing takedowns, but other than that, its a death wish.

Lets stand and trade with a grandmaster world champ kickboxer with 20 years striking experience and 2 years of wrestling experience. F###ing idiot fighters.
 
I don't know what to tell people that actually believe Ankalaev here.
 
RockyLockridge said:
No one believes him, but why does he bother to say it? everyone knows he would not dare do that.
Click to expand...
It's a lame attempt at reverse psychology.

Probably hoping Poatan won't be as diligent in putting together an anti-wrestlimg gameplan. I'm not even sure if the fighters think this sort of thing works but Ankalaev might just be the least sharp tool in a shed full of mallets.
 
RockyLockridge said:
It's like they dont even want to win.

View attachment 1040191
Click to expand...
Ego. Or trying to hype up fight vs Pereira to surpass Jiri for title shot...

This will be once again very unlikeable take for majority of UFC fans but Jiri could have take "easy" path and most likely absorb Pereira's hype. He was beating Pereira until counter, but thats not major thing iam going to talk about... Major thing in my eyes was take down where Jiri passed to half guard where he controlled and then even landed few elbows on Pereira..
timestamp -


After that Jiri was dominating in standup. His coach atleast twice yelled on him to take Pereira down again when Jiri rocked Pereira... Pereira was in huge troubles. - Jiri will beat Pereira if he learns from fails he did... And Ankalaev definitely should learn from fails Jiri did if he wants to win vs Pereira.
 
Ankalaev is unlikable, but that's no reason to dismiss his skill. He has good striking, heavy hands, and a solid chin. He could keep the fight on the feet and if things get rocky he could dive for the takedown. Alex isn't untouchable on the feet and while he has power, it isn't Francis level where he is putting people out cold with one shot
 
Tokoloko said:
Ego. Or trying to hype up fight vs Pereira to surpass Jiri for title shot...

This will be once again very unlikeable take for majority of UFC fans but Jiri could have take "easy" path and most likely absorb Pereira's hype. He was beating Pereira until counter, but thats not major thing iam going to talk about... Major thing in my eyes was take down where Jiri passed to half guard where he controlled and then even landed few elbows on Pereira..
timestamp -


After that Jiri was dominating in standup. His coach atleast twice yelled on him to take Pereira down again when Jiri rocked Pereira... Pereira was in huge troubles. - Jiri will beat Pereira if he learns from fails he did... And Ankalaev definitely should learn from fails Jiri did if he wants to win vs Pereira.
Click to expand...

Absolutely think Jiri can beat Poatan. I think his chances at LHW are the best for it
 
usernamee said:
That's what Jan said before his fight too. That he wanted to test his striking. Then he immediately went for the takedown in the 1st round and tried to get it done that way.
Click to expand...

Hopefully Ankalaev would do the same and it's not at high altitude, though he is from the Dagi mountains too, so maybe that won't be a problem.
 
If Belal doesn’t get a title shot, neither does Ankalaev. Poatan is way too exciting to get wrestlefucked for 25 minutes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,506
Messages
55,422,964
Members
174,769
Latest member
luvbjj

Share this page

Back
Top