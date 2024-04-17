Why don't they ever learn?

RockyLockridge
No one believes him, but why does he bother to say it? everyone knows he would not dare do that.I don't know what to tell people that actually believe Ankalaev here.
It's a lame attempt at reverse psychology.No one believes him, but why does he bother to say it? everyone knows he would not dare do that.
Ego. Or trying to hype up fight vs Pereira to surpass Jiri for title shot...It's like they dont even want to win.
Ego. Or trying to hype up fight vs Pereira to surpass Jiri for title shot...
This will be once again very unlikeable take for majority of UFC fans but Jiri could have take "easy" path and most likely absorb Pereira's hype. He was beating Pereira until counter, but thats not major thing iam going to talk about... Major thing in my eyes was take down where Jiri passed to half guard where he controlled and then even landed few elbows on Pereira..
timestamp -
After that Jiri was dominating in standup. His coach atleast twice yelled on him to take Pereira down again when Jiri rocked Pereira... Pereira was in huge troubles. - Jiri will beat Pereira if he learns from fails he did... And Ankalaev definitely should learn from fails Jiri did if he wants to win vs Pereira.
The bad thing is that Pereira knows that aswell.Absolutely think Jiri can beat Poatan. I think his chances at LHW are the best for it
That's what Jan said before his fight too. That he wanted to test his striking. Then he immediately went for the takedown in the 1st round and tried to get it done that way.