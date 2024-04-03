Why don't more fighters use their Free eye-poke?

The first eye poke is literally penalty-free, since everybody seems to be operating under that unwritten rule anyway.And until officials stop their "first one is free" policy, there is no reason not to groin strike and eye-poke your opponent immediately.I'm not saying it would be right to do sobut I don't get why we don't see more fighters use their free eye poke. You almost never get penalized for the first, and maybe not even the second.and according to Gary "You both did it" Copeland, You can even get away with a third one if both of you did it at the same time.