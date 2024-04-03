Why don't more fighters use their Free eye-poke?

The first eye poke is literally penalty-free, since everybody seems to be operating under that unwritten rule anyway.
And until officials stop their "first one is free" policy, there is no reason not to groin strike and eye-poke your opponent immediately.
I'm not saying it would be right to do so
but I don't get why we don't see more fighters use their free eye poke. You almost never get penalized for the first, and maybe not even the second.
and according to Gary "You both did it" Copeland, You can even get away with a third one if both of you did it at the same time.
 
It's an interesting take, but the payoff from that idea is that it would actually work. Then the fighters doing it would be shitty cheaters and others doing accidentally would get the same treatment.

Plus, who wants to do that?
 
They do though. Start immediately deducting points and watch how many "accidental" eye pokes we still witness lol. They did my boy Fiziev dirty, never forget <EdgyBrah>
 
The smart thing to do is to immediately kick your opponent in the nuts
 
That's why all fouls should be an Automatic Half point deduction. Would make no foul free.
Absolutely. All the other sports give out penalties even it was accidental. This whole warning business is silly and punitive to the recipient of the foul. It’s bush league.
 
I think costa had the same idea against vettori he eye poked and immediately after he heavy kicked the italian... So he made two free heavy damages at the same time. By the way he was unlucky because the referee gave the point deduction even if it was his first "accidental" faul.

At the end it depends on who has the dana privilege.
 
Not just the eye poke, you get 2-3 free cage grabs depending on the ref too so you might as well use those.
 
