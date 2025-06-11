Why don't bats get cancer? Researchers discover protection from genes and strong immune systems

payton
A study to look at why long-lived bats do not get cancer has broken new ground about the biological defenses that resist the disease.
Bats and humans have a gene called p53, a tumor-suppressor that can shut down cancer.
(Mutations in p53, limiting its ability to act properly, occur in about half of all human cancers.)
A species known as the "little brown" bat—found in Rochester and upstate New York—contains two copies of p53 and has elevated p53 activity compared to humans.
An enzyme, telomerase, is inherently active in bats, which allows their cells to proliferate indefinitely.
This is an advantage in aging because it supports tissue regeneration during aging and injury.
Bats have an extremely efficient immune system, knocking out multiple deadly pathogens. This also contributes to bats' anti-cancer abilities by recognizing and wiping out cancer cells.
More: https://phys.org/news/2025-06-dont-cancer-genes-strong-immune.html