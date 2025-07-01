Daverisimo said: Is vs. ought.





Because any decent person realizes that this is completely immoral, and doesn't deserve a real response.



And setting aside the blatant immorality of it aside for a second, if we just allow the working poor to be priced out of cities, who will actually do all the jobs needed to keep a city functioning? Are millionaires going to work in sanitation, or the service sector? Fuck no.



This is just edgelord social darwinist nonsense, and doesn't deserve a serious response. Click to expand...

No, how is it immoral to have someone move out of an area they can’t afford?I’m even someone that acknowledges everyone should have housing, but you shouldn’t have the right to determine where that housing is if you can’t afford it.If section 8 is paying a studio apartment in NY that’s $3,500 a month and you can rent a mansion in unnamed small town in missiouri for that price, then you should move there if you want government support. Being able to live in a high end expensive area should be a luxury, not a basic right.Also, if there’s no one working low wage jobs, the wages for those jobs will increase, if no one wants to be the janitor, then that janitor salary will keep going up until someone wants to work it, and well maybe whoever works that janitor work won’t be poor then.