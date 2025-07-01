koa pomaikai
Liberal cities are often some of the most expensive high demand cities across the USA.
Poor people are kept in these cities by affordable housing, section 8, and rent control….
What if instead of artificially keeping poor people in the city, what if we just let all of them be priced out?
We allow rents to go up and follow demand, let people who can pay market rate move in and those who can’t afford to, move to cheaper country side areas.
There are places in the US where you can buy a house for $10,000 that’s the size of a million dollar house in SF, NY, or LA
Honestly, poor people need to get priced out of cities instead of being artificially kept here by government.
