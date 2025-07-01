Social Why don’t we just allow poor people to be priced out of cities? We should allow them to be priced out and move to cheaper places.

K

koa pomaikai

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
Messages
793
Reaction score
1,854
Liberal cities are often some of the most expensive high demand cities across the USA.

Poor people are kept in these cities by affordable housing, section 8, and rent control….

What if instead of artificially keeping poor people in the city, what if we just let all of them be priced out?

We allow rents to go up and follow demand, let people who can pay market rate move in and those who can’t afford to, move to cheaper country side areas.

There are places in the US where you can buy a house for $10,000 that’s the size of a million dollar house in SF, NY, or LA

Honestly, poor people need to get priced out of cities instead of being artificially kept here by government.
 
Last edited:
Daverisimo said:
What the actual fuck is wrong with you?
Click to expand...

It’s been this way since basically forever. How many poor immigrants got priced out of their native lands into other areas? Basically since forever.

Why should we artificially keep poor people in areas they couldn’t affordable to live without being supported by government.

Why don’t you give a real response?
 
koa pomaikai said:
It’s been this way since basically forever. How many poor immigrants got priced out of their native lands into other areas? Basically since forever.
Click to expand...
Is vs. ought.

koa pomaikai said:
Why should we artificially keep poor people in areas they couldn’t affordable to live without being supported by government.

Why don’t you give a real response?
Click to expand...
Because any decent person realizes that this is completely immoral, and doesn't deserve a real response.

And setting aside the blatant immorality of it aside for a second, if we just allow the working poor to be priced out of cities, who will actually do all the jobs needed to keep a city functioning? Are millionaires going to work in sanitation, or the service sector? Fuck no.

This is just edgelord social darwinist nonsense, and doesn't deserve a serious response.
 
Daverisimo said:
Is vs. ought.


Because any decent person realizes that this is completely immoral, and doesn't deserve a real response.

And setting aside the blatant immorality of it aside for a second, if we just allow the working poor to be priced out of cities, who will actually do all the jobs needed to keep a city functioning? Are millionaires going to work in sanitation, or the service sector? Fuck no.

This is just edgelord social darwinist nonsense, and doesn't deserve a serious response.
Click to expand...

No, how is it immoral to have someone move out of an area they can’t afford?

I’m even someone that acknowledges everyone should have housing, but you shouldn’t have the right to determine where that housing is if you can’t afford it.

If section 8 is paying a studio apartment in NY that’s $3,500 a month and you can rent a mansion in unnamed small town in missiouri for that price, then you should move there if you want government support. Being able to live in a high end expensive area should be a luxury, not a basic right.

Also, if there’s no one working low wage jobs, the wages for those jobs will increase, if no one wants to be the janitor, then that janitor salary will keep going up until someone wants to work it, and well maybe whoever works that janitor work won’t be poor then.
 
gondo said:
I wonder what the maintenance crews would look like in these rich people only cities.
Click to expand...

It’ll become high paying jobs until someone wants to work them.

Remove affordable housing, remove section 8, and if you need maintenance crews in the city, then they would need to be paid enough to afford the city without artificial government subsidy.

Not everyone in affordable housing work, a lot of people would still be priced out.
 
Last edited:
Daverisimo said:
I don't know if you're actually part of the elite sucking the blood of the working class, or if you're just a brainwashed plebe convinced that you're just a "temporarily embarrassed millionaire", but either way, I have no time for your bullshit. Fuck yourself with a .45 dickhead.
Click to expand...

Nice argument, resort to name calling, and death threats, very intelligent.

“Sucking the blood of the working class” that sounds very Marxist of you.
 
GreatSaintGuillotine said:
Takes too long and ultimately fails. If your end goal is get them out then just do it. No point in being roundabout
Click to expand...

My goal is to just let prices go up according to demand and the removal of housing subsidies for expensive areas.

If poor people can afford market rent, by all means.
 
koa pomaikai said:
My goal is to just let prices go up according to demand and the removal of housing subsidies for expensive areas.

If poor people can afford market rent, by all means.
Click to expand...
Create a market where they cannot reasonably afford to survive.

Your goal is the same. You just framed it in a way that would take much longer for no reason and makes you feel better about it. If you want em gone, just do it the fast way instead of artificially pricing them out slowly
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,085
Messages
57,508,497
Members
175,731
Latest member
MMACro

Share this page

Back
Top