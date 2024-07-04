  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Why doesn't UFC cut Costa and Walker?

They're like 1-4 in their last 5. Why keep these clowns around? Twitter?
 
Pretty sure they both still have winning records in the UFC. Costa for sure is still highly ranked.

Imagine if they cut Max for losing 3 out of 4? Maybe he's lucky they threw Kattar at him instead of Volk again so soon or he'd also have gone 1-4 and get cut lol.
 
Costa's like the modern day Jouban, just with some goofiness. I think his look and charisma brings more attention than his fights do.

Walker has a fight IQ in the negative millions. He fights like he's controlled by some noob spamming buttons using him in a video game so he's always good to do wild shit and KO or get KO'd.
 
Walker put good fights and gets finished in hilarious fashion. He also does not seem too problematic.

Costa is a diva and an unprofessional piece of crap for the shit he pulled with Vettori.. and he didn't even won. He should get fights outside the top 10 to prove he belongs there.
 
You will be able to tell by specific responses in this thread who understands business and who would have had a job at Affliction lol
 
lol because it’s a bad business decision, retards on here have also been calling for Conor to be cut for some reason.

Costa is probably the most popular guy on the roster currently to never touch a belt. I mean I guess you could cut Walker but he’s probably still ranked and he’s a glass cannon fighter which means entertainment.
 
No reason to cut Walker. Win or lose he’s entertaining. He fights regularly, he’s not pulling out, and shit.

Screw Costa, though. I don’t care what they do with him.
 
