Why doesn't Dana want Jones vs. Pereira?

Because that fight would kill the losers momentum. Pereira is big value for the UFC and Dana doesn't want to see him get subbed in 60 seconds
 
"I like Poatan vs Jones but we want Stipe vs Jones more"

He's pretending there are only these two options and so many tarded fans are eating it up.

See how people are discussing that but not Aspinall vs Jones anymore? Or at least far less.
 
Jones fans/Dana if Poatan somehow stuffed the takedown and started chopping at the leg:
As was said, it's a momentum killing fight.
 
This is the fight I want. But why risk either guy losing at the moment when they can still milk a cool million PPV on Jones vs Stipe.
 
He wants the UFC to get one more fight out of Jones. Believe it or not. After Conor, Jones is likely the next highest draw.

So Dana is washing Jones’ balls. Like he ALWAYS has. Don’t forget.. Jones wanted to retire at MSG last November. But his ped ravaged body declined.

He is now planning to retire at MSG this November.

If you think that lowlife would EVER fight Aspinall, you’re crazy.

If he beats Stipe, Aspinall is next. He can’t duck the IC TWICE in a row. Even Dana won’t try that bullshit.

Because Jon is on his way to retirement, Alex is a fan favorite with more fights in him, having Jon beat Alex and retire is bad for business
 
Because Jon is on his way to retirement, Alex is a fan favorite with more fights in him, having Jon beat Alex and retire is bad for business
If it's at HW Alex would still be LHW champion even if he loses. If Alex wins he's a mega star. We really gotta see what shakes out though, by the time the Alex Jones fight would get made Alex will have like 4 more fights by that time.
 
Stipe vs Jones is a better fight anyway. Stipe is a way harder fight for Jones.
 
If it's at HW Alex would still be LHW champion even if he loses. If Alex wins he's a mega star. We really gotta see what shakes out though, by the time the Alex Jones fight would get made Alex will have like 4 more fights by that time.
Yeah but the fight would be an absolute mismatch, both style wise and weight wise, if Jones submits Alex in the first 2 minutes of the fight, yes Alex will still be LHW champ, but it would reduce his aura and drawing power for his next fight.
 
Yeah but the fight would be an absolute mismatch, both style wise and weight wise, if Jones submits Alex in the first 2 minutes of the fight, yes Alex will still be LHW champ, but it would reduce his aura and drawing power for his next fight.
A loss to the GOAT isn't all that bad. Jon beats everybody. I really think Alex has a shot at winning. Jon is getting older and he doesn't immediately shoot for a TD, he didn't against Gane anyway. Jon is at an age where he's primed to lose but yeah there's a chance he fucks Alex up.

I mean though, everybody and they momma would be tuned into this fight.
 
Both of those guys have a more convincing matchup with aspinall. Think jones would tool poatan and I love poatan.
 
YALL ALREADY KNOW DANA AND THE UFC GONNA STEER JONES CAREER AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE IN ORDER TO HAVE HIM CLAIMED TO BE THE GOAT OF THE SPORT
 
Jones is going to retire. You don't want him to beat another big seller then run off to the sunset. It is going to devalue Pereira as a draw.
 
Jones is going to retire. You don't want him to beat another big seller then run off to the sunset. It is going to devalue Pereira as a draw.
Does everybody think Alex has no chance at all? What if he wins? UFC has a mega star who fights like 3 times a year
 
