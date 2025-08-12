  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

why doesn't cyril gane get the same hate for title shots as other fighters?

Cyril Gane has had 3 title shots in 3 years.

2022 it was earned after going 10-0

He got another one 15 months later against Jones after beating Tai Tuivacan

He is now getting another one after a roberry win against Volkov.

I noticed he doesn't get the same hate as others like
Colby Convington 3 title shots
Dustin Porier 3 title shots
Justin Gaethje 2 title shots
Faber 4 title shots
Meg Olivi husband 4 title shots
Chael sonnon 3 title shots
Florian 3 title shots


in fact i dont' thikn people realize this is his third shot. how has he stayed under the radar for so long?
 
He gets a lot of hate for it but there's also half the forum that still thinks he's elite just because he's in the fatfuck division but he can move his feet so it's ok that he keeps getting title shots.
 
It’s the benefit of being in a shallow division alongside timing. Gane is one of the few Tom hasn’t already beaten.
 
Hw is garbage and we know who gane is. He looks good on the poster he is jacked. Obviously he shouldn't be fighting for a belt but that's where we are at in this shit division.
 
Faber 4 shots is insane. Also how many will Holloway get at least 1 more maybe 2. So he will be at least at 4 maybe 5 that's a lot of chances
 
1) I've seen TONS of complaints about Gane's 2nd shot.
2) The division, as literally everyone is pointing out, is shallow as fuck.
3) He hasn't talked much shit and is otherwise quiet, so it's not as obnoxious as, say, a Colby type.
 
I was furious about Colby getting a 3rd, but excited for Gane.
1. WW was back up even back then, so Colby getting a 3rd made the division what it is today.
2. HW is thin as hell, Aspinall has only not fought Gane or Almeida, and after such a long wait for Jones, it's his highest paid fight potentially.

It's double standards but the context is different.
 
he gets a pass for winning hte belt like charles O. also defending the belt.

The repeated losers get more slack. Especially the ones like porier who made a big deal out of being intern champ (even tony fergusson gets flack on this)
 
Its much more about the division, says it all really
 
Who else would you give the TS to, TS?

The hw division has been poorly managed by the UFC, to the point where we are grateful that Gane is fighting
 
HW is ripe for a 40 year old dad to come off the couch and start flatlining fools.

We need a Couture / Foreman / Usyk type to make it interesting.
 
Are you fucking retarded? Do you know how to read?
 
But who deserved a title shot more so than Gane in either instance ? Not too many candidates.
 
