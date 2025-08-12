why doesn't cyril gane get the same hate for title shots as other fighters?

ArtardFiesta
Cyril Gane has had 3 title shots in 3 years.
2022 it was earned after going 10-0
He got another one 15 months later against Jones after beating Tai Tuivacan
He is now getting another one after a roberry win against Volkov.
I noticed he doesn't get the same hate as others like
Colby Convington 3 title shots
Dustin Porier 3 title shots
Justin Gaethje 2 title shots
Faber 4 title shots
Meg Olivi husband 4 title shots
Chael sonnon 3 title shots
Florian 3 title shots
in fact i dont' thikn people realize this is his third shot. how has he stayed under the radar for so long?
