Why doesn't Chris Weidman get credit for beating Anderson Silva?

  • Anderson was completley past it, a defenseless old man

  • Chris went in there and did what no one else could yet do

Cos we all seen that shit.


51ddc5474b324.image.jpg
 
At the time, lots of fans were really high on him. Because he has lost many many times since, usually getting stopped, almost like he used up all his prime from those 2 wins to machida to vitor before coming to an end with that ill advised spinning back kick vs. Rockhold.
 
Yep the 3 first replies covered it. Got nothing more to add other than the beautiful kiss

silva-anderson-silva.gif
 
I mean he landed a good punch when old Silva was being a goof, hats off to him but if Silva didn't decide to clown around so much, even old Silva still would have won that fight. Fuck around and find out is a fitting description of course. Also if you listen to the way Silva was talking before the fight it did not sound good, sounded like he didn't want to be there. I had a bad feeling about this one and as a Silva fan I didn't watch. Felt like he was going to knock Silva out.
 
Being in your prime and the first guy to beat an aged legend never earns much respect.
 
Everyone knows Silva lost the eye of the tiger after the Bonnar fight

rocky-3-training.gif
 
wildchild88 said:
Guessing this is in response to the fedor thread.

Anderson was 38, at MW that’s a death sentence. Just wasn’t the same guy.

Prime Anderson would be favoured to win that fight.
bullshit

Anderson tried hard to duck Weidman for a reason. and not just because he was older

Weidman won every minute of both fights standing and grappling. every single minute. thats not just age

anyone that thinks Weidman got a "fluke" win 2 times in a row, both by stoppage, is delusional and probably thinks their favorite fighters are unbeatable super heros. pro wrestling fans
 
HHJ said:
Cos we all seen that shit.


51ddc5474b324.image.jpg
He got tons of credit at the time. And for beating Vitor and Lyoto as well. All three were huge wins. People thought he was the future of the division. And in a way, he was. I mean, he had an amazing run, beating three all-time greats back to back. Nothing can erase that. I'm not a fan, but it is what it is.
 
He got slightly more credit after the rematch. Most were calling it a fluke (and some the rematch as well) and that anderson was goofing around too much ... But the reality was that Weidman was beating him every second of the fight. That's how Anderson fought and ppl had a tough time believing it
 
markys00 said:
He did more after the rematch. Most were calling it a fluke and that anderson was goofing around too much ... But the reality was that Weidman was beating him every second of the fight
agreed
 
HHJ said:
riiiiiiiight

No one should have bothered to fight for the title !!!
I never said it didn't earn ANY respect.

but what are names like Werdum, Weidman and Tarver next to Fedor, Anderson Silva and Roy Jones in the grand scheme of things?
 
