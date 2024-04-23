Why doesn't anyone use the nogueira style sitout anymore?

For those unfamiliar, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira was one the greatest BJJ fighters in MMA history. He had a number of signature moves on the ground, including his triangle, deep half guard, and anaconda choke. But above all, it's possible his coolest signature move was his sitout while maintaining control of the arm.



The classical sitout to complete a takedown (which is itself rarely used in MMA) is seen here being executed by Thiago Tavares against Jason Black







From a traditional wrestling perspective, Tavares executes the technique in a very orthodox fashion by immediately releasing the arm with his left hand. By contrast, Nogueira always maintained control of the arm.



Watch him hit it against Sapp here:







Against Zulu here:







Against Kharitonov here:







And, once and for all, Nogueira fatefully attempted it against Frank Mir in their rematch, which Mir countered by taking the kimura because Nogueira left his right arm exposed.









I am not aware of this move being attempted, let alone executed since Nogueira/Mir 2. The question is why? How can a technique that was used so many times by one of the greatest grapplers in history be completely unused now for over a decade?