Why doesn´t Jon go back to LHW ?

He could fight Ankalev and Alex there. Never mentioned as options.
 
-maybe he roided his way past the point of no return...
-WHy didnt overeem go back?
-Why didnt DC go back to middleweight like his wrasslin career?
-Why didn't Rumble johnson go back to Welterweight after his failed title bid at 205?
 
He’s a natural heavyweight. Even when he fought at light heavyweight, he was cutting like 30 pounds to make weight. Now he’s walking around even bigger at about 250 pounds or more. Ain’t no way he’s cutting down to LHW at this point in his life.
 
Worse for his legacy to lose at LHW than HW. He should've lost to Reyes, he probably loses to Ankalaev if they fought now given how much he's slowed down & how the cut back to 205 would be for him etc.
 
Drive thru windows probably. That being said, I’d like to watch him fight big Ank
 
