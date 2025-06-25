Why does Yair Rodriguez have Dana White privledge?

This is the guys record the last 7 years

1750853153951.pngThis
This guy has
- been allowed to duck Zabit to the point where Zabit said fuck it and retired
- had a first title shot against Volk where he didnt' show up and hardly fought
- allowed to duck diego lopes and be granted a title shot instead

He might be an exciting striker but his fights aren't always the best. What am I missing? Does he run with the cartel and thus is dangerous to the UFC suits?
 
217_Yair_Rodriguez_vs_Frankie_Edgar.0.0.jpg

In the hope that you get to see more of these
 
Mexican boxing fans :rolleyes:
Dana wants them turned into UFC fans :rolleyes:
 
lol this whole yair ducked zabit thing only to fight zombie in his next fight after renegotiating his pay is nonsense

Also want to say from a matchmaking perspective, Yair vs lopes makes no sense. Lopes vs Jean silva makes MUCH more sense.

Yair should be fighting Murphy for the next title shot after evloev. Murphy deserves his eliminator fight.
 
imo there is a better chance of Yair fighting a returning Zabit than Yair getting the next title shot
 
I don't think UFC likes some fighters, they just know they fit the market they want to break into. I hate Yair as a fight fan because of his inactivity and cherrypicking. But he's an exciting fighter who they can slap on their Noche card.

Anyways I hope Jean Silva breaks through and keeps up his streak and becomes champ.
 
