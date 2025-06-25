Why does Yair Rodriguez have Dana White privledge?

ArtardFiesta
This is the guys record the last 7 years
This
This guy has
- been allowed to duck Zabit to the point where Zabit said fuck it and retired
- had a first title shot against Volk where he didnt' show up and hardly fought
- allowed to duck diego lopes and be granted a title shot instead
He might be an exciting striker but his fights aren't always the best. What am I missing? Does he run with the cartel and thus is dangerous to the UFC suits?
