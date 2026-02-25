Why Does the UFC Withhold Its Fighter Interviews?

ReasonableMan
The UFC holds "fighter meetings" with many fighters who are scheduled for the upcoming weekend. For example, Jon Anik recently revealed that the UFC interviewed 15 of the 28 athletes who fought at UFC Houston.
During these fighter meetings, fighters discuss topics such as their training camps and sometimes even their strategies for the fight. Daniel Cormier has admitted to knowing of TJ Dillashaw's shoulder injury prior to Dillashaw's loss to Sterling. It seems likely that Dillashaw disclosed his injury to Cormier during the pre-fight meeting.
To my knowledge, the UFC has never released footage of these meetings.
Why doesn't the UFC do this during fight week? This content would certainly be of interest to a significant portion of the fan base. It is often impossible to find a single fight-week interview with UFC athletes.
