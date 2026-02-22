Why does the UFC still have Jan Błachowicz ranked #6 at LHW?

Would you rank an up & comer who is all wins against lesser competition... higher than someone who only loses to a quality of fighter the other guy has never seen?



Counting W's & L's to make such a bold statement that Jan shouldn't be ranked highly is a common mistake that casuals make. TS you're better than this. I've seen you make a lot of sense on this forum, but this ain't one of those times.



We've seen many "GATES" held for years, where the best only lose to each other, while keeping the kiddies below knocked back. We recently had the 155 gate, though it's now breaking oop with Portier retiring & Gaethje likely one more fight from retirement. Hooker seems to have lost a step. I clearly remember an epic gate held for years by the HW's when Cain was champ. We had Stipe, Reem, Hunt, JDS & Werdum keeping all teh kiddies knocked back while only losing to each other. (eventually Beast 1st & then Ngannou broke through years later) My point is, that you can't give some newb who beat everyone below the gate a higher ranking than those holding the gate . Until they breach the gate, there's no comparison.



I hope this makes some kind of sense to those who count Ws & Ls as somehow more meaningful than the context of those fights .