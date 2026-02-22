Why does the UFC still have Jan Błachowicz ranked #6 at LHW?

The UFC stil have Jan ranked #6 overall (#5 contender), and the dude hasn't won a fight since 2022. At some point you should be removed from the top 10 if you haven't won a single fight in years.
 
We all hate it, but it's the UFC's way.

Leave them ranked so they can become blood sacrifices.
 
Context matters with Jan’s ranking. He’s lost to Pereira and Ulberg, and one could make a case that he won both fights. He also fought Ankalaev to a draw, which he arguably could have won. That’s three razor close fights against 3 of the top 4 guys in the division. He deserves his ranking.
 
Month ago he called out Jiri to fight for special title "King of Europe" in Poland. Which is absolute unrealistic thing. If iam correct Jiri can only be on numbered/former ppv cards, and they will never do one in Poland/Czech. Maybe in Germany, but not anytime soon. They will first test German market with FN card during this year. Low key expect Blachowicz vs Rakič there as main/co-main event.
 
Jan wants to fight Hill due to his incident with Joanna, but Hill is injured and will be mostl likely out whole year. Can Jan afford to wait whole year when he is 43 years old?
 
Jan made like one post about wanting to fight Hill. I don't think he's going to sit around waiting for that fight though.
 
Jan lost a razor close fight to Ulberg and had a draw against Guskov that many thought Jan won.

imo Jan is still a top 10 lhw.
 
Would you rank an up & comer who is all wins against lesser competition... higher than someone who only loses to a quality of fighter the other guy has never seen?

Counting W's & L's to make such a bold statement that Jan shouldn't be ranked highly is a common mistake that casuals make. TS you're better than this. I've seen you make a lot of sense on this forum, but this ain't one of those times.

We've seen many "GATES" held for years, where the best only lose to each other, while keeping the kiddies below knocked back. We recently had the 155 gate, though it's now breaking oop with Portier retiring & Gaethje likely one more fight from retirement. Hooker seems to have lost a step. I clearly remember an epic gate held for years by the HW's when Cain was champ. We had Stipe, Reem, Hunt, JDS & Werdum keeping all teh kiddies knocked back while only losing to each other. (eventually Beast 1st & then Ngannou broke through years later) My point is, that you can't give some newb who beat everyone below the gate a higher ranking than those holding the gate. Until they breach the gate, there's no comparison.

I hope this makes some kind of sense to those who count Ws & Ls as somehow more meaningful than the context of those fights.
 
LHW is really shit.

they are keeping him there to use him to build someone up. although there is really no one because the division is cleared and trash now. maybe jamal hill can get a bounce back fight from him.
 
Jan Is a good fighter. no one has waltz right through him. He beat rakic when rakic was at peak. He went to a draw with magomed. He lost a split with alex. Relatively, He's better than say jamalal hill or nikita krylov (whom I believe jan also beat)
 
His ranking is warranted due to context. He's not on a 4 fight losing streak getting finished, he's having extremely competitive fights with high level competition.

Ank (draw) - Needs no explanation. One of the harder fights in the division, was a title fight and Jan won the first 3 rounds.
Poatan (split dec loss) - Everyone else has been KO'd. The fact that Jan brought Poatan to a split decision isn't a bad look at all considering what Alex has been doing these past few years.
Ulberg (loss) - This could've went Jan's way, he has the worst luck when it comes to close decisions. Ulberg didn't dominate, this wasn't the case of an older out of prime fighter getting decimated.
Guskov (draw) - It looked bad due to the 10-8 round, but Jan still managed to bank 2 rounds over a younger fighter.
 
Bc UFC rankings is be a joke. Is this your first time UFC rank?
 
