Why does the UFC love Cody Garbrandt so much?

Cody had a great run to the title, actually one of my favorite runs to the title ever. He KO'd everyone quickly then beat Dom in a classic performance. Then he lost to TJ twice and I think the UFC felt bad for making him fight someone on PEDs and they liked his marketability for whatever reason so they quickly positioned him to get back in the mix.

Since TJ, Cody has gone 3-4 and was stopped 3 out of 4 of those losses. When he fights mid level competition, he usually smokes them, but anyone in the top 15 usually beats him handily.

Every time he fights the UFC posts it on his social media which isn't something they do for every fighter.

If you were Cody, what would you do? Should he just go on his senior circuit run and take fun winnable match ups for the next few years until he retires?

He is scheduled to fight Miles Johns next.
 
Exciting kill or be killed fighter.

Always valuable commodity.

Lets face it. The Notorious Figgy Smalls had to be very careful in the standup with a one hit and quit fighter like this, and didnt just sub him immediatley when it hit the ground.
 
They’ll probably feed his ass to O’Malley to give the kid a layup to a title shot because he beat a former champion…well the shell of one.

Anyway the UFC loves Cody because he loves Hangin’ with the boys!
 
He comes to fight. Figgy very intelligently grappled him because standing and banging with Cody is still a bit like throwing dice.
 
Guy LeDouche said:
I dont think they would be completley displeased if Cody won that one and got a title shot.

Cody is a highlight reel win or lose.
 
Dana like fighters who bring him slutty women. Andre Arlovski was very well known to have a stable behind him and Dana loves a Dublin 4 more than McGregor🤣
 
