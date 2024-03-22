Why Does the UFC Keep Such a Big Roster?

Wardum said: Why doesn't the UFC just cut it down to say ~300 and only keep the elite / high potential fighters. Click to expand...

Because the UFC is not omniscient.I know this is hard for people to understand, but the UFC doesn't actually know in advance who the best fighters are. The only way to find out is to have them fight each other.How is the UFC supposed to know who the top 30 fighters are that they are supposed to sign?Should every fighter who loses their first two UFC fights be automatically cut? If that's the case, guys like Rountree, Merab and RDA would have been gone.