Why Does the UFC Keep Such a Big Roster?

It's always puzzled me why the UFC keeps such a big roster. (~600?)

Why doesn't the UFC just cut it down to say ~300 and only keep the elite / high potential fighters.

Then the UFC can just make more stacked cards and that profit can get redistributed.

Fans get more exciting cards and fighters can get paid more as there are less mouths to feed.
 
Need more fighters in order to have fight cards on most weekends, and also it provides a greater frame of reference for legitimacy when there's a whole pool of unranked fighters outside the top 15 fighting to get a ranking
 
If they cut all the bums, the worst of the elite bunch become the new bums as standards go higher and the cycle repeats itself
 
Because the UFC is not omniscient.

I know this is hard for people to understand, but the UFC doesn't actually know in advance who the best fighters are. The only way to find out is to have them fight each other.

How is the UFC supposed to know who the top 30 fighters are that they are supposed to sign?

Should every fighter who loses their first two UFC fights be automatically cut? If that's the case, guys like Rountree, Merab and RDA would have been gone.
 
You know what they say about a guy with a big roster…
 
giphy.gif
 
Always a dummy in here with a stupid brain
Number of cards per year, also they have to agree to fight, its not like its mandatory, specially at the mid-elite level.
 
