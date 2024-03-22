Why Does the UFC Keep Such a Big Roster?

Wardum
It's always puzzled me why the UFC keeps such a big roster. (~600?)
Why doesn't the UFC just cut it down to say ~300 and only keep the elite / high potential fighters.
Then the UFC can just make more stacked cards and that profit can get redistributed.
Fans get more exciting cards and fighters can get paid more as there are less mouths to feed.
