over the last few years I have noticed a slow but increasing view from the right that is favorable to Putin/Russia and even Hitler. we just found out that Russia has been paying off right wing influencers to sow discontent within our country so does that also explain the move towards sympathy for Russia?



if it does how do we explain the growing sentiment and defense and admiration of Hitler on the right? WW11 has always been something so dreadful to me, so blatantly horrific and evil that I am loath to even learn about it. germany's actions in that war are so vile and dark that it can genuinely be called evil without hyperbole. It stands out in history as one of the worst things to even happen to humanity (yes I know there are worse things).



how on earth is it possible that people on the right including Musk and other prominent figures seem sympathetic towards Hitler and sometimes even seem to admire him? What is happening because I truly cannot understand it and I find it so repugnant that I have no response at all.... I mostly just avoid hearing about it. But with the recent tweet deleted by Musk in favor of Trump I feel like its time for me to be educated on this topic.



what Is going on with the right that they could be brought to a place so morally bankrupt that Hitler needs defending and apologizing for?



I would really appreciate thoughtful answers on this because it fills me with dread.