Opinion why does the right love Russia and Hitler?

over the last few years I have noticed a slow but increasing view from the right that is favorable to Putin/Russia and even Hitler. we just found out that Russia has been paying off right wing influencers to sow discontent within our country so does that also explain the move towards sympathy for Russia?

if it does how do we explain the growing sentiment and defense and admiration of Hitler on the right? WW11 has always been something so dreadful to me, so blatantly horrific and evil that I am loath to even learn about it. germany's actions in that war are so vile and dark that it can genuinely be called evil without hyperbole. It stands out in history as one of the worst things to even happen to humanity (yes I know there are worse things).

how on earth is it possible that people on the right including Musk and other prominent figures seem sympathetic towards Hitler and sometimes even seem to admire him? What is happening because I truly cannot understand it and I find it so repugnant that I have no response at all.... I mostly just avoid hearing about it. But with the recent tweet deleted by Musk in favor of Trump I feel like its time for me to be educated on this topic.

what Is going on with the right that they could be brought to a place so morally bankrupt that Hitler needs defending and apologizing for?

I would really appreciate thoughtful answers on this because it fills me with dread.
 
here the young turds talking about musk and his newfound sympathy for hitler and tucker too -- yes they suck for the most part.

if anyone has better sources please post them.

 
I will try to be as honest and genuine as I can here.

I think the Putin worship started with Trump. Once he started praising Putin all the pundits followed suit, and then their readers/watchers repeat what they hear.

Or it could of been the other way around- maybe the Russians paid the media that Trump soaked up to talk up Putin so that Trump would have the brilliant idea of doing the same.

The Hitler thing I think is more edgelord than actual racism in some cases. In others there are probably people who secretly agree with some of hitlers policies while disavowing the more blatantly evil ones. The Type of people Who harbor some opinion on race they try to justify by citing numbers and percentages.

maybe there’s a bit of, “if everything the left thinks is wrong, and they say Hitler bad, then maybe Hitler… good?” The left have been calling things/people Hitleresque for so long that the right has almost a push back response despite there being some pretty blatantly pre-nazi-party shenanigans AND moonshines happening over the last 15-20 years.
 
An unhealthy mix of propaganda and hatred

I think the other side has issues too of course, but I don't see libs go to the defense of Russia like the right does. Fucking Tucker Carlson did a video about how wonderful Russian supermarkets are LOL - its just all fucking propaganda.. and anyone who actually cares about this country finds it all so fucking strange and weird.
 
The love for Putin is purely driven by Trump
Trump's praised him and his dictatorship which is completely antithetical to conservative attitudes and stances towards Russia in the last 60 years, even post USSR.
Its an anti- American establishment view, that his followers have gravitated too. Like when Trump says he trust the KGB and Putin over US intelligence.

Its pretty fascinating how one man, a demagogue, has so radically changed the parties long standing attitude on such a pivotal foreign policy.

Some conservatives gravitate towards Hitler in support of white supremacy.

Both are probably fostered by a fantasy of white nationalism. There is a thread right in the forum that praises Russia as a bastion for white christian conservationism
 
exactly
 
There was a massive shift that happened in 2016:

58518cbb1800002c00e42a1e.png


I think a lot of them are really just attracted by fascism, although of course that type is usually way too chicken to admit it. It intoxicated a lot of people, in living memory for some, not all that long ago for a reason: it is very appealing to certain people.
 
Putin decided to position Russia as the antidote to the soft and complacent West. An anti-woke utopia where men are men and women "know their place"

I wouldn't be surprised if a significant portion of the TERFs and anti-feminists are getting boosted by Russian networks as well.
 
We also had a thread, a poll, asking who you would rather have as the leader of your country, Putin or Trudeau? With hundreds of votes in, Putin was winning. Only after the recent invasion of Ukraine did T manage to squeak ahead, but Putin was still pulling in votes.

171 people voted for Putin, 195 for Trudeau:

