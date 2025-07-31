  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Why does the chick die but Gordon is totally fine? (TDKR)

Adamant

Adamant

PEDs should be legal in all sports
@Steel
Joined
Nov 8, 2009
Messages
31,347
Reaction score
14,028
(Timestamped)


So this chick in the front dies from this crash yet Gordon in the back of the trailer next to the giant bomb not strapped in takes the same hit she did and immediately hops out like nothing happened, rubbing his elbow for 2 seconds and then is totally fine? From the same crash? And the chick dies? The worst on-screen death possibly ever?? And he's fine? How?

s_mBVB.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Luffy
JJ vs Stipe — debunking the narrative that "Stipe was too old"
2
Replies
35
Views
1K
mraa1
mraa1

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,891
Messages
57,631,491
Members
175,782
Latest member
Othman

Share this page

Back
Top