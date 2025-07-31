Why does the chick die but Gordon is totally fine? (TDKR)

Adamant
PEDs should be legal in all sports
(Timestamped)
So this chick in the front dies from this crash yet Gordon in the back of the trailer next to the giant bomb not strapped in takes the same hit she did and immediately hops out like nothing happened, rubbing his elbow for 2 seconds and then is totally fine? From the same crash? And the chick dies? The worst on-screen death possibly ever?? And he's fine? How?
