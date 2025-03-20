  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Why does the audio repeatedly cut out during post-fight interviews on TNT? Why not at least use a broadcasting delay?

Is this staff fucking it up repeatedly, or is it censorship? And is it done by the UFC, or by TNT Sports?

I'm talking about the fighter microphone audio cutting out and being replaced with the crowd audio for a second or two, so you don't get to hear what the fighter was saying in their OctagonTM interview, when they're talking about the fight, their life or what they want next. It seems to be after they swear, but I'm not sure. If it's due to swearing, I dunno if it's a corporate choice, or is due to UK broadcasting regulator rules against daytime swearing (between 5:30am and 9pm), though they don't actually censor the swears and censor the speech just afterwards, so it's like they're trying to show "hey we're trying to censor it, please don't fine us". If they know they're legally mandated to censor swearing, why not run with a broadcasting delay (eg 7 seconds) so that they can bleep the actual swear words.

TNT is interested in US rights to the UFC now, so if the microphone BS is their choice maybe it'll come to the states. Or maybe if TNT gets the US rights too, it'll make it easier to organise setting up a broadcasting delay, for accurate censorship.
 
Probably a dump button for swearing. Maybe the guy responsible is overworked or not experienced enough to catch it accurately. Idk if the same people do all the events?
 
