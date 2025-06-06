Why does Sherdog suck now?

I've been coming to this site daily since 2005. It used to be, in my opinion, the best place to get news and information for MMA.
I still very much enjoy and appreciate the Fight Finder, but the articles are really suffering. The quality of "journalism" has declined BADLY.

www.sherdog.com

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Older Brother Makes Rare Appearance on Camera

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s elder brother, Magomedov Nurmagomedov, was recently spotted on camera.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

In the very first sentence of this article, there are two mistakes.
They get dude's name wrong (It's Magomed, not Magomedov) and they say that he was "recently" spotted on camera.
This is from the Dagestan Chronicles in 2018!!! That's SEVEN YEARS AGO....

It seems like Sherdog has followed the path of so many other "news" sources.
No integrity or accountability. Just mistake-filled clickbait.

Agree sherdog was better in the 2000s, although it was the wild wild west and we would have flamewars instead of this heavily controlled pc environment with some rogue and egotistical mods petily thread-intervening any chance they get (some even having vendettas against good posters)


I still think sherdog is good enough to visit, but not daily perhaps anymore and that has to do with lower ufc card quality, overzelous mods and just a loss of interest in general in being so up to date with a pseudo sport
 
I'm sorry but anyone even remotely interested in reading about Khabib's older brother being spotted on camera needs to get a life.
 
Women invade, take over - ruin male only spaces, favorite activity since dawn of humanity :cool:
 
Sherdog has never been the same since they banned saf, wr, juddy j, eos, mante, burt/scott, stoolcannon.... . I should make a history thread for the gen z version of the OT that thinks the jobber kvolcom is some legend.
 
(We all know you are talking about me here).
 
Well, aside from the mistakes, my first thought about this article was "Wow, must be a really slow news day..." Are we going to hear about the comings and goings of Joe Rogan's siblings next? Maybe Conor's? And yes...mistakes. Lot's of them. Frequently. This is modern journalism, not just Sherdog. Take a look at the stream of garbage on your google news feed.
 
I manually type in the forums' direct URL every time I use the site, so I didn't even know there were articles...!
 
Whoever's moderating this morning is a worthless POS too.
 
Azzy said:
I'm sorry but anyone even remotely interested in reading about Khabib's older brother being spotted on camera needs to get a life.
Sherdogger calls bs on Sherdog recently spotting Khabib’s brother on camera

Now that’s an article I can get behind.
 
