Why does Sherdog suck now?

BJJ4Tone
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jan 9, 2012
- Messages
- 3,845
- Reaction score
- 7,916
I've been coming to this site daily since 2005. It used to be, in my opinion, the best place to get news and information for MMA.
I still very much enjoy and appreciate the Fight Finder, but the articles are really suffering. The quality of "journalism" has declined BADLY.
In the very first sentence of this article, there are two mistakes.
They get dude's name wrong (It's Magomed, not Magomedov) and they say that he was "recently" spotted on camera.
This is from the Dagestan Chronicles in 2018!!! That's SEVEN YEARS AGO....
It seems like Sherdog has followed the path of so many other "news" sources.
No integrity or accountability. Just mistake-filled clickbait.
I still very much enjoy and appreciate the Fight Finder, but the articles are really suffering. The quality of "journalism" has declined BADLY.
Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Older Brother Makes Rare Appearance on Camera
Khabib Nurmagomedov’s elder brother, Magomedov Nurmagomedov, was recently spotted on camera.
www.sherdog.com
In the very first sentence of this article, there are two mistakes.
They get dude's name wrong (It's Magomed, not Magomedov) and they say that he was "recently" spotted on camera.
This is from the Dagestan Chronicles in 2018!!! That's SEVEN YEARS AGO....
It seems like Sherdog has followed the path of so many other "news" sources.
No integrity or accountability. Just mistake-filled clickbait.
Last edited: