Why does MMA judging always feel so wrong?

Why is it that they all just kinda accept the lame and obviously flawed system that's in place, and why does there seem to be no urgency whatsoever to tweak it into something that makes more sense?



Last nights main event was so bizarre for me, it was probably the best example of just how flawed the criteria is, you sat there and watched a fight where it was obvious that one guy was getting the better of the other guy, yet at the same time because you understand the system you just knew that the guy who was getting his ass handed to him was actually winning on the score cards.



Post fight we all kinda unanimously agreed that Erceg is the better fighter, who did all the damage and looked like the winner throughout the fight, but blew it because he lost the grappling position in the final minute of the fight.



And we just kinda accept it, we've been watching it for so long that we're perfectly OK with lying to ourselves and pretending that the guy who managed to hold certain grappling positions for about 20% of the fight while doing virtually zero damage, won despite actually getting his ass kicked from start to finish.



It's just really stupid, it's always been really really stupid, but last night's example perfectly demonstrates just how stupid it is.



By the way, I had no dog in that fight and zero preference who wins, I like both guys just the same if I'm honest, but I couldn't say with a straight face that Pantoja won that fight, while I could easily admit that he probably did enough to get the decision based on the current UFC judging criteria.



That's a big problem IMO, when in this sport the guy who we all know clearly lost the "fight", can easily make a case that he won the "decision", that's a big problem.