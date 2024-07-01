  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Why does Machida get a pass for drinking piss?

I mean, I know he has a pretty cool fighting style and was a nice enough guy, but damn I feel like if it was anyone else Sherbros would never let him live it down. Yet for all the times he gets mentioned on here it’s rare that anyone brings up the most bizarre thing about him.

A lot of fighters get labelled as lunatics and most of them rightfully so, but I would argue that downing a glass of your own urine every morning is at least as crazy if not crazier than anything El Cucuy or Mayhem Miller have done.
 
NINTCHDBPICT000641717755.jpg


Cheers
 
Why does Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O get a pass for drinking horse cum?

Mysteries of the universe...
 
MMA nutrition knowledge has always been bad, especially in Machida's prime.

For a long time Mike Dolce was the highest paid nutritional hire for fighters as an example.

The drinking-piss thing is actually not unique to Machida.

Juan Manuel Marquest does it and there are some other notable examples.
 
Apparently people hate Randy Couture so TRT plus a flying kick that knocked his tooth out made us like maxhida
 
I mean, rampage called him piss breath that one time
 
Different era. He's not relevant anymore. If he was around today he would definitely be made fun of.
 
