Why does Machida get a pass for drinking piss?

I mean, I know he has a pretty cool fighting style and was a nice enough guy, but damn I feel like if it was anyone else Sherbros would never let him live it down. Yet for all the times he gets mentioned on here it’s rare that anyone brings up the most bizarre thing about him.



A lot of fighters get labelled as lunatics and most of them rightfully so, but I would argue that downing a glass of your own urine every morning is at least as crazy if not crazier than anything El Cucuy or Mayhem Miller have done.