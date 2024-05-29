Why does Khabib live rent free in so many Shertard’s heads?

BigOlJeet

BigOlJeet

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Oct 30, 2022
Messages
1,276
Reaction score
2,301
Seriously, even when he’s not mentioned, say Islam for example, somehow it turns into a Khabib hate thread.

Is it the fact he dismantled Conor in every facet of MMA? Respected his parents wishes? His culture is different than the fat normal Murican ways, he values family etc.
 
I'd guess partly Conor fans but akso perhaps racism/islamophobia, theres plenty of that about on Sherdog if you look in the War Room.
 
Shertards can’t stand the fact he was so dominant, smashed all their favourite fighters, kept his word and honour and escaped the sport relatively unscathed.

They wanted to see him finally lose so badly but he just didn’t.
 
It is a little bit of both. You have people glazing him by posting 5 second footage of him mounting a LHW fighter with no context. You also have other people who hate him for no reason.
 
BigOlJeet said:
Seriously, even when he’s not mentioned, say Islam for example, somehow it turns into a Khabib hate thread.

Is it the fact he dismantled Conor in every facet of MMA? Respected his parents wishes? His culture is different than the fat normal Murican ways, he values family etc.
Click to expand...
I am a huge Khabib fan. Khabib is fucking delicious. It is one of those things you can eat drunk or sober, and it will just hit the right spot.

Fucking look at it -





Fuck, I am thinking about khabib right now and touching myself a bit. It can live rent free for as long as it wants.
 
Last edited:
I don't love or hate him, but I do think he's overrated and a bit fake. Great fighter, but no GOAT IMO.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,132
Messages
55,606,698
Members
174,850
Latest member
peyman

Share this page

Back
Top