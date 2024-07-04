Why does Hollywood keep hiring these writers?

They have an awful track record.2014 Dracula Untold2015 The Last Witch Hunter2016 Gods of Egypt2017 Power Rangers2022 Morbius2024 Madame WebAll of these films are critical and commercial failures with 3 of the last 4 being box office bombs. 5 of 6 have atrocious review scores with Power Rangers being the highest at 51% on Rotten Tomatoes. They are absolutely terrible yet their scripts getting picked up. Surely giving a chance on new writers would be better than hiring these jokers?