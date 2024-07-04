Why does Hollywood keep hiring these writers?

blaseblase
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Feb 28, 2023
- Messages
- 8,601
- Reaction score
- 16,723
They have an awful track record.
2014 Dracula Untold
2015 The Last Witch Hunter
2016 Gods of Egypt
2017 Power Rangers
2022 Morbius
2024 Madame Web
All of these films are critical and commercial failures with 3 of the last 4 being box office bombs. 5 of 6 have atrocious review scores with Power Rangers being the highest at 51% on Rotten Tomatoes. They are absolutely terrible yet their scripts getting picked up. Surely giving a chance on new writers would be better than hiring these jokers?