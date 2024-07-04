  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Why does Hollywood keep hiring these writers?

Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless - Wikipedia

They have an awful track record.

2014 Dracula Untold
2015 The Last Witch Hunter
2016 Gods of Egypt
2017 Power Rangers
2022 Morbius
2024 Madame Web

All of these films are critical and commercial failures with 3 of the last 4 being box office bombs. 5 of 6 have atrocious review scores with Power Rangers being the highest at 51% on Rotten Tomatoes. They are absolutely terrible yet their scripts getting picked up. Surely giving a chance on new writers would be better than hiring these jokers?
 
