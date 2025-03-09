Why does holding onto somebody for dear life win you a fight?

The happened again last night but it wasn't quite so egregious because Ankelev would likely have won anyway but why on Earth does holding onto somebody again the cage or on the mat whilst doing minimal damage count in your favour?



Most of the time, its a tactic to actively AVOID fighting. It's no different to somebody clinching in boxing in many ways. It should be classed as a stalemate or potentially even as stalling and count against you.



We always hear "it's up to X to get him off"...why? He's not getting beaten up. Belal did a similar thing to Edwards. You could say he's subduing or restraining Edwards & tiring him out, but was he beating him up? Not really. The most vicious strikes were landed by Edwards at the end. It's so unrealistic too. Fights between trained fighters in the outside world never look like this.