  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Why does holding onto somebody for dear life win you a fight?

D

deman

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Mar 31, 2012
Messages
1,317
Reaction score
1,436
The happened again last night but it wasn't quite so egregious because Ankelev would likely have won anyway but why on Earth does holding onto somebody again the cage or on the mat whilst doing minimal damage count in your favour?

Most of the time, its a tactic to actively AVOID fighting. It's no different to somebody clinching in boxing in many ways. It should be classed as a stalemate or potentially even as stalling and count against you.

We always hear "it's up to X to get him off"...why? He's not getting beaten up. Belal did a similar thing to Edwards. You could say he's subduing or restraining Edwards & tiring him out, but was he beating him up? Not really. The most vicious strikes were landed by Edwards at the end. It's so unrealistic too. Fights between trained fighters in the outside world never look like this.
 
Why does punching someone win you a fight? Or kicking them? The rules are there, go write a letter if you’re so butthurt.
 
the other fighter is expected to get off the cage using an underhook, but sometimes it does get annoying when the fighter is only doing that the whole fight like merab vs aldo. But in ankalaev's case I didn't hate it because he rocked alex and struck for 4 of 5 rounds
 
Gabe said:
Why does punching someone win you a fight? Or kicking them? The rules are there, go write a letter if you’re so butthurt.
Click to expand...
I knew this would be the retarded response. Kicking & punching somebody actively hurts and wins fights, genius.

"Baddest man on the planet"...LOOOLLLLLL. Sport is becoming a joke.
 
To play devil's advocate, I would say that it's hard to ignore scoring it.

Most of the time it's someone controlling opponent on cage for 4 minutes while not doing anything really. Then the opponent while not clinched that 1 minute free lands a couple strikes that aren't blows that really damaging if you want to be honest.

Someone forced the fight on the fence for 4 minutes vs a few insignificant strikes. Not to mention how commentators blow their load talking about how significant and interesting wall and stall is.

There should probably be a 1 minute allowance for clinch without takedowns, but you really can't trust refs to really enforce fouls anymore, let alone a complicated yellow card system. Probably would cause more shit storms of unfair break ups.
 
Tweak896 said:
To play devil's advocate, I would say that it's hard to ignore scoring it.

Most of the time it's someone controlling opponent on cage for 4 minutes while not doing anything really. Then the opponent while not clinched that 1 minute free lands a couple strikes that aren't blows that really damaging if you want to be honest.

Someone forced the fight on the fence for 4 minutes vs a few insignificant strikes. Not to mention how commentators blow their load talking about how significant and interesting wall and stall is.

There should probably be a 1 minute allowance for clinch without takedowns, but you really can't trust refs to really enforce fouls anymore, let alone a complicated yellow card system. Probably would cause more shit storms of unfair break ups.
Click to expand...
I just think that unless something significant happens, that period of the fight should be classed as a stalemate & completely ignored.
 
deman said:
I just think that unless something significant happens, that period of the fight should be classed as a stalemate & completely ignored.
Click to expand...
True. Because defending takedowns doesn't score anything, but puts you in a position where you can't have any offense. If the whole fight is a takedown attempt in clinch while the guy defending stops every one, they score for the guy attempting takedowns. Assuming there's no strikes thrown.

Kind of ridiculous if you think about it. It's like if you had to block punches to stop them, and you blocked every single one, the guy who never landed wins.
 
Cause it's your life and your life matters. hugz
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,067
Messages
57,004,720
Members
175,494
Latest member
Deyvison de Souza Silva

Share this page

Back
Top