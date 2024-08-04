Why does every pound matter in MMA up until around 250 lbs?

Tom Aspinall = 251 lbs
Jon Jones = 248 lbs

Meanwhile, everyone 185 lbs Middleweight and under, weight bullies like crazy, where every half pound matters.
Is 250 lbs the mythical barrier where guys who are 300 or 450 lbs can't do anything harmful?

- 250 lbs Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall defeats 450 lb Hafthor (250 lbs is 0.55% of 450 lbs),
- but 155 lb Makhachev or Khabib would NOT defeat someone weighing 280 lbs (155 lbs is 0.55% of 280 lbs)
 
jackleeb said:
- but 155 lb Makhachev or Khabib would NOT defeat someone weighing 280 lbs (155 lbs is 0.55% of 280 lbs)
Click to expand...
Man, do you need to learn about this guy:

2Qkj.gif


maxresdefault.jpg


hq720.jpg
 
It does but the pool of athletic folks competing in mma bigger than 250 is rare
 
