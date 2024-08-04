Why does every pound matter in MMA up until around 250 lbs?

Tom Aspinall = 251 lbs

Jon Jones = 248 lbs



Meanwhile, everyone 185 lbs Middleweight and under, weight bullies like crazy, where every half pound matters.

Is 250 lbs the mythical barrier where guys who are 300 or 450 lbs can't do anything harmful?



- 250 lbs Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall defeats 450 lb Hafthor (250 lbs is 0.55% of 450 lbs),

- but 155 lb Makhachev or Khabib would NOT defeat someone weighing 280 lbs (155 lbs is 0.55% of 280 lbs)