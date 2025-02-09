  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Why does every Jake Matthews Fight look the same?

This dude has been around for what seems like decades, and he’s always talked about like some upcoming prospect, but the guy hasn’t moved a single spot in the rankings in all the time he’s been here.

All his fights look the same to me, he looks three weight classes bigger than his opponent and he’s just lumbering around in there throwing strikes that do zero damage.
 
Solid 20th ranked fighter in the division who occasionally over-performs and occasionally under-performs. I agree he should have no place on a PPV card but this is what the UFC does when planning a PPV in a market where they know they don't need to put on a quality card to sell out.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
he's one of those very forgettable fighters similar to max griffin, a lot of his fights are just arm punching decisions and half of his last 6 were in the apex. Him being on a main card PPV is worse than bo nickal being on the main card
And almost as bad as Jimmy Crute or Justin Tafa being on the main card of a pay-per-view.

Damn, you got exciting fighters like Volkanovski, Maddalena, Erceg, Hooker, Whittaker, etc. And you can’t get none of them on this Aussie card?
 
Yeah, he always has the same type of fights. He's tough, but not particularly memorable in any one area of skill.
 
He's a versatile, durable top 10 gatekeeper, and he's still only 30 or something. I don't think he has a title run in him, but I truly respect his UFC longevity. He's one of those Elkins types who can hang around for well over a decade.
 
He is the Sam Stout of today. Good enough to win 2 lose 1 indefinitely and because he is a foreign fighter from Australia they will keep him around forever as long as he doesn't lose 3-4 in a row.
 
jmboyd24 said:
Solid 20th ranked fighter in the division who occasionally over-performs and occasionally under-performs. I agree he should have no place on a PPV card but this is what the UFC does when planning a PPV in a market where they know they don't need to put on a quality card to sell out.
Thats the Australian market to a tee: two good fights and a bunch of Jake Matthews types (and we love our Aussie fighters so it works)
 
TankAbbott4Eva said:
Thats the Australian market to a tee: two good fights and a bunch of Jake Matthews types (and we love our Aussie fighters so it works)
OK, but you got Whitaker, Maddalena, hooker, Erceg, Volk, they couldn’t get just one of those guys on the card? I gotta be watching Justin Taffa as the co main event here?
 
The only reason the UFC keeps him around is because of his passport, he’s a constant Australia card filler.


Mediocre with no drive to get better or finish fights. Can’t beat anyone remotely good
 
Idk but I grew up with a friend named Jake Matthew’s who looks just like the UFC’s Jake Matthew’s except the UFC guy is Australian
 
Koro_11 said:
OK, but you got Whitaker, Maddalena, hooker, Erceg, Volk, they couldn’t get just one of those guys on the card? I gotta be watching Justin Taffa as the co main event here?
Whittaker has said on his podcast multiple times that he thinks the UFC is just poorly organised and they don't plan these things properly. I learn more towards that they know they can get away with putting on shit cards and still charging $700 for nosebleeds so they don't care
 
