Why does every Jake Matthews Fight look the same?

This dude has been around for what seems like decades, and he’s always talked about like some upcoming prospect, but the guy hasn’t moved a single spot in the rankings in all the time he’s been here.
All his fights look the same to me, he looks three weight classes bigger than his opponent and he’s just lumbering around in there throwing strikes that do zero damage.
