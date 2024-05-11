Why does every guy talk about how bad marriage is?

ThaiSexPills
I’ve been with the same woman for 5 years and she’s fantastic. When our new house is finally finished, I’m going to propose. Can someone please explain what a ceremony changed in your common law partnership?

I’m going to get a prenup to clarify what’s legally mine before we do but besides that, I’m excited about it. Hiding this diamond is going to be difficult.
 

