Why does Craig Jones get so much hype for being the best anti-wrestling coach in the UFC?

methrogenn

methrogenn

White Belt
@White
Joined
Dec 14, 2021
Messages
100
Reaction score
329
I like Craig Jones & he's funny as phuk but he has literally never trained anyone to beat an elite wrestler, infact he has literally coached 3 times & lost twice.

He started getting this hype when Volk fought Islam the first time, Volk lost that fight but had a good take down defence & didn't get subbed, but it's insanely tough to submit a person with a neck anyway. Volk still gave up multiple takedowns & had his back taken for an entire round.

It's also unfair that the Hickman Brothers get no respect even though they have been the main wrestling coaches for Volk.

Craig Jones has literally only won against Belal Muhammad who is no where near the wrestling & submission threat that some of the other wrestlers are in the UFC. Belal wasn't even confident enough to attempt wrestling against Sean Brady & Burns & only boxed against them.

Craig Jones has also been beaten by Sean Brady in a grappling match.

This is not a hate thread, I'm just kinda surprised that I've been reading so many articles, posts & comments saying that Craig Jones is the answer to anti wrestling in MMA but he has literally nothing to show for it, almost feels like a marketing campaign.

Why don't the Hickman Brothers get any credit when they're literally the main wrestling coaches for Volk & his gym in Thailand?
 
yes-sit.gif
 
Idk I’ve never understood it. People act like he’s coached guys to beat khabib and islam, but he actually hasn’t. He coached Volk to two losses.
 
I think he gets the hype because even in loses Volk looked very strong in the takedown defence.

He also sure a lot of techniques that people are coming around to. Like the octopus and proper heisting.

Most people just focus on defending the initial shot or trying to get off of the fence.

Craig seems to focus on if we are taken down we get up effectively.

And stopping the chained attacks better

Plus he’s a character and gets a lot of hype on socials.
 
He does seem to up his fighter’s scrambling game a good amount, for what it’s worth
 
Why do people think Ric Flair was wheeling and dealing?

He's a very good grappler, he's charismatic, he's popular, and he said that.
 
