Why do you watch the UFC?

(If a mod could add a poll, that'd be s'well)



Do you watch the UFC strictly for entertainment?



Do you watch it to see who is the best fighter at each weight category?



Other?



The reason I ask is because I get a bit loud sometimes in my hatred of Dana White and the direction he's taking the UFC.

I have received some backlash and just wanted to better understand the intentions and interest of the average Sherdogger.