Why do you think the UFC won’t strip Jon Jones?

Mind Mine
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jul 19, 2021
- Messages
- 3,489
- Reaction score
- 3,052
Every other day there is a new thread from a sherdogger in his feels over this fight not occurring. I don’t think a single thread had the one piece of intellectual honesty that would make the truth self evident and it not a progressive discussion. So let’s address the matter objectively so we can remove the pro wrasslin mindset and have a greater degree of understanding. Address the elephant head on. I need every sherdogger mad at Jones over this fight to explain this logically. Why has the UFC not stripped Jones since he is clearly as you say ducking for years?