Why do you think 20 years ago was a better product of MMA then it is now?

I think most here believe the past is better, I just pick 20 years ago because Pride was hella exciting and highly entertaining at that time.Why do you think the reasons are? Is because of simple nostalgia? I think average age on this site is 40 or so. Maybe that's it.They weren't as many well rounded/complete fighters? So more chances of seeing mistakes happening. Therefore seeing more exciting finishes.Or it just watered-down now especially in the UFC with so many events? Maybe they should cut out the fight night events.Or perhaps we got desensitize to this sport. Who knows?I don't know, what do you guys think the main reason or variety of reasons the sport was more entertaining and exciting back than circa 2005?