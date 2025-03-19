  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Why do you think 20 years ago was a better product of MMA then it is now?

I think most here believe the past is better, I just pick 20 years ago because Pride was hella exciting and highly entertaining at that time.

Why do you think the reasons are? Is because of simple nostalgia? I think average age on this site is 40 or so. Maybe that's it.

They weren't as many well rounded/complete fighters? So more chances of seeing mistakes happening. Therefore seeing more exciting finishes.

Or it just watered-down now especially in the UFC with so many events? Maybe they should cut out the fight night events.

Or perhaps we got desensitize to this sport. Who knows?

I don't know, what do you guys think the main reason or variety of reasons the sport was more entertaining and exciting back than circa 2005?

8feABH5.jpg
 
No WMMA
and was a lot of top fighters , not a lot of local fighters.
That and they fought to finish, instead of participating to not lose.
Yes there were a lot of top fighters, was the pool smaller though? Therefore you have more chances for quality fights?

Also is it harder to finish people now? Especially submissions in general?
 
Pride built the fighters over the brand. UFC did the opposite. The promo vids pre fight were epic. UFC is just throw some punches and kicks in front of the cam, then sit down on a stool and say a couple things. Introducing the fighters pre start was great in Pride. The unique walkouts. The respect the Japanese crowd had for the fighters win or lose as long as they tried their best. Them being able to shut the fuck up as well instead of woooooing and whistling and hooting like retarded kids. Allowing all the roids you want helps too. Lol. Judging fights on damage > control. Ring cut down on the stalling as well as the card system. Lenne Hardt > Bruce buffer too. Pride was unique. UFC is generic in terms of production.
 
Well, we sure had a whole hell lot less mma going around thats for sure

I mean, it went up with TUF 1 and with WEC running its show parallel so we had more options

Now we are fully saturated and we are missing the old feelings we had that drew us into the sport


*us
 
Well, we sure had a whole hell lot less mma going around thats for sure

I mean, it went up with TUF 1 and with WEC running its show parallel so we had more options

Now we are fully saturated and we are missing the old feelings we had that drew into the sport
That's so true.
 
The ESPN deal turned the UFC into dogshit.

The UFC went from a growth-oriented fight promotion that chased profits to a lazy content provider focused on slashing costs to squeeze extra pennies.

Matchmaking was once run by Joe Silva and for bigger fights in coordination with Lorenzo Fertitta. These are two awful people, but also two very competent people.

Now we have a more setup that involves less talentes people in Mick Maynard, Sean Shelby, Hunter Campbell and a disinterested, lazy Dana White who cares more about boxing, slap fighting and social climbing than the UFC.

It's not nostalgia glasses. It's just understanding that the current UFC's organization and product sucks shit because the business model fundamentally changed.
 
