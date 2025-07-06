Why do you guys act like tall dudes dominate the UFC?

BroScienceTalkatWork
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Apr 19, 2025
- Messages
- 722
- Reaction score
- 539
WW and below is Average height and Short dudes for the most part
Edward’s was the only tall WW who ever held and defended.. and he just got absolutely wrecked by a short fighter. Plenty of short stock wrestlers in those classes
LW never had anyone above 6 foot hold a belt
MW and above is average height and tall fighters. But even then dude.. even then.. DC and Fedor are 2 of the 4 best heavyweights.. Cain just 6 foot. He’s more of a big dude then a tall dude
Edward’s was the only tall WW who ever held and defended.. and he just got absolutely wrecked by a short fighter. Plenty of short stock wrestlers in those classes
LW never had anyone above 6 foot hold a belt
MW and above is average height and tall fighters. But even then dude.. even then.. DC and Fedor are 2 of the 4 best heavyweights.. Cain just 6 foot. He’s more of a big dude then a tall dude