Why do you guys act like tall dudes dominate the UFC?

WW and below is Average height and Short dudes for the most part

Edward’s was the only tall WW who ever held and defended.. and he just got absolutely wrecked by a short fighter. Plenty of short stock wrestlers in those classes
LW never had anyone above 6 foot hold a belt

MW and above is average height and tall fighters. But even then dude.. even then.. DC and Fedor are 2 of the 4 best heavyweights.. Cain just 6 foot. He’s more of a big dude then a tall dude
 
Its mostly noob casuals that do that... pretty sure most of those showed up during the McNugget era
 
is-he-the-biggest-weight-bully-ever-v0-ucqfk77ns9ve1.jpeg
 
Because we're not blind, which champ today is like Sean Sherk? The short stocky guy builds are gone. We do have a promising prospect like Torrez Finney who are great at taking guys down, but mostly UFC has been guys with longer reaches that can't get taken down. You can run down the list of top tier fighters and most are stocky and average height or lanky.
 
We don't. Almost all of the talk about who the best is in the UFC right now is between Ilia or Islam. I mean 4 outta the top 5 on the p4p list compete in the smaller divisions.
 
TS only sherdogger who isn't 6'4 and build 250 lbs all muscle
 
And that’s just the thing dude. That 250 doesn’t come with the 6’ 4. It very rarely does

Cause most tall dudes are just tall. They aren’t big. They don’t have dense bones. They have back injuries that prevent them from lifting the act
But we gotta pretend that if they actually tried they would be 250 pounds of muscle.
 
