Why do you dislike/hate U2?

Just curious, there is a lot of people on here who don't like them.

For whatever reasons.

I was a huge fan of theirs, but they got old, lame and irrelevant now.

If I were them I'd hang them up.

But this was their prime imo.









 
Love their early work. They just settled in to being a pop rock band. No biggie. They earned the right to be lazy.
 
Like a few of their earlier songs. But overall not my cup of tea musically.

Plus Bono sucks as a person.
 
Ever wonder what u2 would be with even less edge than 60 year old men.... listen to bonos kids band inhaler
 
Easily in the top 5 worst corporate rock bands in history for me. You like what you like though so no hate there.
 
they had a nice run over 3 decades fueled by the MTV cultural wave. The right place at the right time in history
 
I don't have strong feelings about them but I do enjoy saying, "it's a beautiful day, don't let it get away" when the day is ass
 
