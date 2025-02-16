Why do you dislike/hate U2?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 35,912
- Reaction score
- 48,721
Just curious, there is a lot of people on here who don't like them.
For whatever reasons.
I was a huge fan of theirs, but they got old, lame and irrelevant now.
If I were them I'd hang them up.
But this was their prime imo.
For whatever reasons.
I was a huge fan of theirs, but they got old, lame and irrelevant now.
If I were them I'd hang them up.
But this was their prime imo.