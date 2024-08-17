Why do western women (and some men) shame and hate passport bros?

Sakuraba is #1
Their hypocrisy and lack of self-awareness is truly astonishing at times. The hate is unwarranted and who are they to judge someone’s personal preference? These women have only themselves to blame for their unrealistic expectations. Instead of working on themselves and learning how to play the game. I can’t blame the passport bro for going overseas to find a woman who wouldn't otherwise give them the time of day and neither should these bigots.
/end of rant
