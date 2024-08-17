Why do western women (and some men) shame and hate passport bros?

S

Sakuraba is #1

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
May 23, 2007
Messages
1,002
Reaction score
668
Their hypocrisy and lack of self-awareness is truly astonishing at times. The hate is unwarranted and who are they to judge someone’s personal preference? These women have only themselves to blame for their unrealistic expectations. Instead of working on themselves and learning how to play the game. I can’t blame the passport bro for going overseas to find a woman who wouldn't otherwise give them the time of day and neither should these bigots.

/end of rant
 
Sakuraba is #1 said:
Their hypocrisy and lack of self-awareness is truly astonishing at times. The hate is unwarranted and who are they to judge someone’s personal preference? These women have only themselves to blame for their unrealistic expectations. Instead of working on themselves and learning how to play the game. I can’t blame the passport bro for going overseas to find a woman who wouldn't otherwise give them the time of day and neither should these bigots.

/end of rant
Click to expand...
I wonder that myself.
 
You can thank leftist feminists for that social construct
They attacked the western culture of marriage and childbearing in every conceivable manner
They have really big mouths and hold up placards at abortion rallies
They literally make plans to go to abortion rallies hundreds of miles away and the media gives them massive amounts of attention
 
And because - tradition.

Unless you are in the Air Force, its kinda frowned upon.
 
I have several friends that are passport bros and they’re extremely happy. Most of them have been married for over 10 years and have families.
 
Because it takes away their leverage with western men that mostly meet their criteria for relationship material but disagree with the lifestyle, priorities, and values of the general western women.

Passport bros typically have the money and the looks to compete in a western dating pool but are rejecting it.

There is a dating pool out there that has younger women, better looking women, and women of all different types of values to choose from. Mostly, they don’t have an over inflated sense of self importance either.

So basically, they are jealous that a man can tell them to fuck off and come home with a Latin American, Asian or Eastern European dime that came with less trade offs and might make him happy. Though there are plenty of pitfalls. They can’t compete with that and it pisses them off
 
nice bringing the women hate back in 2024

I do love abroad and am married to a local but I wouldn't say that I am passport bro

people who do it for the xplicit reason of finding someone because of such and such political beliefs are cringey

but there is nothing wrong with it IMO if everything is above board
 
A lot of Asian countries have local slur words to describe the loser foreigners who go there hoping to snatch a girl above their paygrade. It's not like it's an American phenomenon to think it's weird. The Chinese call it "Loser Back Home."

The entire concept of finding a wife in a third-world country hinges on the idea that both parties are in an uneven position. The ugly male has a valuable passport and the girl is desperate to get out because of the poor local political and economic situation. If this were truly about American women being rude/ugly/boring, why aren't they going to France to snatch a girl? Italy? Sweden? Because those girls have a good passport too, they're not desperate. All the ugly American losers can't get those girls, but they can get the Filipina that's afraid her family will starve. If you have to go halfway across the world to find a woman that will have you, you're a loser. It's that simple.
 
Renard said:
A lot of Asian countries have local slur words to describe the loser foreigners who go there hoping to snatch a girl above their paygrade. It's not like it's an American phenomenon to think it's weird. The Chinese call it "Loser Back Home."

The entire concept of finding a wife in a third-world country hinges on the idea that both parties are in an uneven position. The ugly male has a valuable passport and the girl is desperate to get out because of the poor local political and economic situation. If this were truly about American women being rude/ugly/boring, why aren't going to France to snatch a girl? Italy? Sweden? Because those girls have a good passport too, they're not desperate. All the ugly American losers can't get those girls, but they can get the Filipina that's afraid her family will starve. If you have to go halfway across the world to find a woman that will have you, you're a loser. It's that simple.
Click to expand...

While the power dynamic being a driving force is absolutely true..

the same critique that is made about American women is made about women in France, Italy, UK, etc. so that would explain why they don’t go there looking for somebody different than an American woman if the complaint is the arrogance of American women…it’s rightly assumed that if you find American women arrogant, it will be worse in countries further along in the “boss bitch” project than the United States..which Western Europe mostly is.


As is evident by the fact that those countries all have their own passport bros..not just the United States.

And why this thread said “western women” and not just American women.
 
I can’t blame men for wanting a woman from a collective society that has those values. I also think it is a generalization to think these types of men that go there are ugly or losers. Even if you are attractive and rich, finding a women that has collective values are few and far between when western society is more individualistic; people in this society have the mindset that they want each other but don’t necessarily “need” each other.
 
Sakuraba is #1 said:
Their hypocrisy and lack of self-awareness is truly astonishing at times. The hate is unwarranted and who are they to judge someone’s personal preference? These women have only themselves to blame for their unrealistic expectations. Instead of working on themselves and learning how to play the game. I can’t blame the passport bro for going overseas to find a woman who wouldn't otherwise give them the time of day and neither should these bigots.

/end of rant
Click to expand...
I think there can be some validity to the stigma associated with this.

Here are 2 very different scenarios

The Superman/Lois Lane scenario: a foreigner falls for a woman who is quite different than what he is accustomed to. This foreigner has it all, but somehow this woman knows what makes him tick, knows how to put him in his place when he gets out of hand, BUT also provides him with support and admiration when needed. This is a functioning healthy relationship

The mail order bride scenario: Foreigner meets a woman online and/or uses a service to find a wife overseas. He goes to collect her, brings her back, and she signs a contract. She gets her immigration paperwork taken care of, he gets to have a wife.
This is just a step away from slavery, as the foreigner effectively purchased this person and she becomes his property.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,288
Messages
56,043,275
Members
175,047
Latest member
Tahvo Kankkunen

Share this page

Back
Top