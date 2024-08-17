Why do western women (and some men) shame and hate passport bros?

A lot of Asian countries have local slur words to describe the loser foreigners who go there hoping to snatch a girl above their paygrade. It's not like it's an American phenomenon to think it's weird. The Chinese call it "Loser Back Home."



The entire concept of finding a wife in a third-world country hinges on the idea that both parties are in an uneven position. The ugly male has a valuable passport and the girl is desperate to get out because of the poor local political and economic situation. If this were truly about American women being rude/ugly/boring, why aren't they going to France to snatch a girl? Italy? Sweden? Because those girls have a good passport too, they're not desperate. All the ugly American losers can't get those girls, but they can get the Filipina that's afraid her family will starve. If you have to go halfway across the world to find a woman that will have you, you're a loser. It's that simple.