Why do we pay for ESPN+

If I have to listen to that fucking BK have it your way commercial one more time, I'm going to swallow a bullet.

The amount of commercials they pack into these broadcasts is insane for a paid streaming service. We got about half of the main event corner cams btw rounds and i dont think any other fights. It's freaking ridiculous. Especially on top of the fact that we have to pay $80 for a PPV every month. Really pisses me off. ESPN is straight basura.

Sorry rant over
 
It's a racket for sure. Very little worthwhile content. The better cards are on ABC or ESPN, while the crappy Apex cards are relegated to ESPN+
 
I can't stand American streams and TV channels. The amount of adverts on repeat is insane. Even BT Sports in the UK actually show the corners between rounds instead of taking that opportunity to spam some shitty ads.
 
Pretty soon, the fights will be moved to the premium package and the basic package will only get between-fight babble and more ads.
 
The King of the Streets should be in the HOF
 
Every good main card is either on ABC, ESPN, or PPV.
Not a single "ad free" service in the U.S. is actually ad free. They plaster ads before the shows. The home page on the streaming sites are filled with advertisements. And lots of shows have product placement in them as well. And some streaming services will advertise another streaming service within them like how Amazon Prime shows paywalled content in a paid ad free tier of the their service.
 
It should really be the other way around,

ie, If you buy a UFC PPV, you get a free month of ESPN+.
 
What exactly is the point of a paid streaming service if you're still getting commercials?
 
I refuse to spend a penny on the UFC after paying for their product for as long as I can remember.

I justified paying for it by thinking to myself that it helps with fighter pay etc… but when the UFC only pays 18% to the fighters there really is no point and it isn’t going to change.

STREAM TEAM BABY LETS GO
bork1} <{danayeah}>
 
