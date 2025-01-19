Why do u degenerates spit while u pee

lakersfan45
The spirit of wrestling is dead
@Gold
- Joined
- Nov 28, 2011
- Messages
- 23,106
- Reaction score
- 18,124
Everytime I go to a urinal I see some
Denigrator Neanderthal spit
Also why do u guys always leave the middle urinal open. I always see a line and the middle urinal
Is
Open so
I take it and everyone is liek
Noooooooooo
Denigrator Neanderthal spit
Also why do u guys always leave the middle urinal open. I always see a line and the middle urinal
Is
Open so
I take it and everyone is liek
Noooooooooo