Why do the Chicago Bulls want to get rid of Zach Lavine so badly..?

GuanoApes

GuanoApes

Feb 11, 2015
926
82
I saw on fb, thee Chicago Bulls are doing just about whatevvvvver they can to trade away Zach Lavine..

I know thee Bulls didn’t make the playoffs this year, but why would they so desperately want to get rid of their star player..?

Isn’t Zach Lavine an all-star?

My guess would be probably because he's a superstar whose dominance has depended on his supreme athleticism (quickness and leaping), and his advantage there is fading now that he's 29.
 
