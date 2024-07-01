Why do the Chicago Bulls want to get rid of Zach Lavine so badly..?

GuanoApes
I saw on fb, thee Chicago Bulls are doing just about whatevvvvver they can to trade away Zach Lavine..
I know thee Bulls didn’t make the playoffs this year, but why would they so desperately want to get rid of their star player..?
Isn’t Zach Lavine an all-star?
