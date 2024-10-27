Why do so many Russian and Eastern European MMA Fighters have Hulk-ish Super Strength

Khamzat Chimaev’s recent victory over a very tough former champion in Robert Whittaker was no less than astonishing. You shouldn't physically be able to break someone's teeth in so quickly with a face crank like that. Witnessing Chimaev effortlessly overpower and dismantle a highly skilled opponent like Whittaker really showcased his immense talent and strength. It has inevitably drawn comparisons to other legendary fighters from the same region, each of whom left a significant mark in the world of combat sports.

Chimaev is part of a lineage of incredibly strong fighters that includes the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Fedor Emelianenko, Oleg Taktarov, Sergei Kharitonov, and Igor Vovchanchyn. These names are synonymous with exceptional strength, stamina, and technical prowess, and have become synonymous with excellence in mixed martial arts.

So, what is it about fighters from this region that makes them so formidable?
 
Watch the documentary Icarus.
Explains exactly how good Russia is at cheating with steroids and the length they go to ensure they aren't caught. I sincerely believe the methods used in the documentary are still in use today.
UFC fighters from Russia could easily be under the same system and probably have been since before the Sochi Olympics.
Also the name released to congress during the investigation did have Fedor and Fedors brother on the list.
 
Roids
 
Because they aren’t getting fat and lazy eating at McDonald’s, watching millionaire babies chase a ball while telling themselves “we won” like football fans do
They don’t spend their evenings dumbing themselves down and out watching Netflix and smoking weed
They don’t listen to mind numbing rap music and pretend they are gangsters

They eat clean, live clean, marry young, have children focus on their physical and mental health and are active in their communities and familes
The way Americans used to be

Comfort kills
 
Watch the documentary Icarus.
Explains exactly how good Russia is at cheating with steroids and the length they go to ensure they aren't caught. I sincerely believe the methods used in the documentary are still in use today.
UFC fighters from Russia could easily be under the same system and probably have been since before the Sochi Olympics.
Also the name released to congress during the investigation did have Fedor and Fedors brother on the list.
That’s a cheap cop out excuse
No one has been caught cheating more than Brazilian and American fighters , def not from Eastern Europe and Russia
 
