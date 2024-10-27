Why do so many Russian and Eastern European MMA Fighters have Hulk-ish Super Strength

Khamzat Chimaev’s recent victory over a very tough former champion in Robert Whittaker was no less than astonishing. You shouldn't physically be able to break someone's teeth in so quickly with a face crank like that. Witnessing Chimaev effortlessly overpower and dismantle a highly skilled opponent like Whittaker really showcased his immense talent and strength. It has inevitably drawn comparisons to other legendary fighters from the same region, each of whom left a significant mark in the world of combat sports.



Chimaev is part of a lineage of incredibly strong fighters that includes the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Fedor Emelianenko, Oleg Taktarov, Sergei Kharitonov, and Igor Vovchanchyn. These names are synonymous with exceptional strength, stamina, and technical prowess, and have become synonymous with excellence in mixed martial arts.



So, what is it about fighters from this region that makes them so formidable?