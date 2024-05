ele said: Why should strength exercises be incorporated into the fighter's regimen? When I do mma and I'm on the ground, I already train maximum strength by explosively trying with all my strength to get out of the mount. When I throw explosive punches, I'm also working on explosiveness. All this at the same time works cardio. What extra value can a strength routine provide instead of investing that day in MMA? Click to expand...

You might think you're exploding maximally, or using your maximal amount of strength, but you aren't - you're using the maximal amount of strength *for that particular instance*. You might get sorta strong, but you'll never be as strong as if you developed some time to developing that quality specifically. Same thing for energy systems - you'll always benefit from doing roadwork, intervals, sprints, etc, than *just* rolling and sparring. Sure, you might be pretty fit, and you might be okay in the gym, but against other fighters who do the extra? Forget it.There's a lot more that we could get into about longevity as an athlete as well, but I'm tired and need to go do a load of washing.