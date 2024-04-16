Why do people try to stand with Poatan when they clearly should be trying to get it down?

Whatever happened to the path of least resistance? Its like they don't even try at times.



To beat Poatan, you either have to KO him like Izzy did, or you have to do a RDA vs Pettis/Cain vs JDS approach where you chain wrestle until the striker is gassed. If Izzy can get Alex down, then im sure there is SOMEONE who can. Jan was able to mitigate and neutralize Alex way better than anyone of his other opponents and it was his closest fight.



Had Jan got him down reliably, he probably would have won. We saw how much of a fish out of water he is on the mat. He gets by because he is super strong and has good takedown defense and usually KO's his opponents before they get a chance, but if you actually get him down his ground game is nothing compared to his striking.



From a fight IQ perspective, his opponents are doing literally the worse thing you can do. I am sure Alex loves it when they decide to fight him in his world.



It would be like if you got in a fight with Gordon Ryan and try to tap him as opposed to punching him in the face. Good luck with that