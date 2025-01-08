  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Why do people talk about GSP as GOAT when he tapped to strikes against a midget?

ComfortablyNumb55

ComfortablyNumb55

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Sep 18, 2022
Messages
4,845
Reaction score
9,235
I mean are you serious?

GSP is an all time great, but you can't tap to strikes against a midget and ever be considered as GOAT.

Imagine, as a MAN, you tap to strikes instead of fighting back? The fight only ended because he got scared of being hit. He could've possibly gotten up or reversed position at some point! You keep fighting and see if you can come back.

That is the single most embarrassing thing any top 10 fighter has ever done.
 
ComfortablyNumb55 said:
I mean are you serious?

GSP is an all time great, but you can't tap to strikes against a midget and ever be considered as GOAT.

Imagine, as a MAN, you tap to strikes instead of fighting back? The fight only ended because he got scared of being hit. He could've possibly gotten up or reversed position at some point! You keep fighting and see if you can come back.

That is the single most embarrassing thing any top 10 fighter has ever done.
bait-tom-hardy.gif


But let the great GSP explain it to you. The great are great not because they are undefeated, but how they battle back from diversity and avenge their losses

 
ComfortablyNumb55 said:
I mean are you serious?

GSP is an all time great, but you can't tap to strikes against a midget and ever be considered as GOAT.

Imagine, as a MAN, you tap to strikes instead of fighting back? The fight only ended because he got scared of being hit. He could've possibly gotten up or reversed position at some point! You keep fighting and see if you can come back.

That is the single most embarrassing thing any top 10 fighter has ever done.
You sound about as secure as Strickland at the tail-end of a binger having a moment of clarity at 5am.
 
I can’t believe people actually disrespect Jones by trying to pass him up for a guy with a 100% tap rate on his loss record… two title fight losses, cried uncle in both of them.


GSP can have his nice little WW GOAT title, but if we’re honest he’ll never stack up to Jon GOAT Jones.

<JonesLaugh>
 
koa pomaikai said:
GSP is a great fighter but he lacks heart in the face of adversity. He didn’t just tap to Serra pounding him, he also ran when things got tough against Hendricks and took his ball home.

GSP doesn’t like challenges.
That was one of the worst robberies that ever happened. GSP's face looked like it got ran over
 
As much hate as you see for Jones, you would think GSP/Silva/Fedor would be even easier targets. You can post gifs of them getting KO'd. I feel like their plenty of hate to go around, so glad GSP can get his share as well.
 
He was distracted by The Terra's incredible sex appeal. It's actually perfectly understandable for anyone who isn't profoundly autistic and asexual.
 
Tweak896 said:
As much hate as you see for Jones, you would think GSP/Silva/Fedor would be even easier targets. You can post gifs of them getting KO'd. I feel like their plenty of hate to go around, so glad GSP can get his share as well.
GSP/Silva/Fedor never hit a pregnant woman with a car, got booked for beating their wife in front of their kids, nor have multiple mugshots of themselves on the internet from numerous arrests and benders.

Generally, overall good human beings don't get hated on as much as scummy people. Which is a good thing.
 
Söze Aldo said:
GSP/Silva/Fedor never hit a pregnant woman with a car, got booked for beating their wife in front of their kids, nor have a multiple mugshots of themselves on the internet from various arrests and benders.

Generally, overall good human beings don't get hated on as much as scummy people. Which is a good thing.
Why do you assume you know these people? GSP/Silva/Fedor could be far worse human being but nice around cameras. Personally I like all 4 GOAT candidates for their fighting only. I won't pretend I know any of them on a personal level. Not only that but I think you can do shitty things and be forgiven or grow to be a different person.
 
Fact Checker said:
I can’t believe people actually disrespect Jones by trying to pass him up for a guy with a 100% tap rate on his loss record… two title fight losses, cried uncle in both of them.


GSP can have his nice little WW GOAT title, but if we’re honest he’ll never stack up to Jon GOAT Jones.

<JonesLaugh>
Since you're a "fact checker" how about you fact check the number of times each guy tested positive for banned substances. Or maybe we should look at eye pokes delivered? Times arrested? Pregnant women harmed?

Or maybe you'd prefer to go away since Zuck fired you anyway?
 
